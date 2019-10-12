Home Cities Bengaluru

Lifestyle market gets east Asian touch

Youngsters are now thronging Miniso, Kioda and Yoyoso for their simple designs, products in pastel colours

Published: 12th October 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The launch of Japanese lifestyle brand Miniso in Bengaluru on Brigade Road made headlines a year ago. And in the last one year, several East Asian brands have been popping up in the city, with many of their products, including water bottles and headsets, becoming hugely popular. Presented in simple designs and pastel colours, the products of these brands are the new talk of the town among youngsters.

From beauty products to electronic gadgets, these brands have something for everyone. The market is flooded with goods from Chinese, Japanese and Korean brands like Miniso, Kioda, Mumuso, Yoyoso and Usupso. “We sell imported items from our manufacturing unit in China. Within a short span of time, we have been able to reach out to people in the city. Many of these products are new to our market, and we are looking at introducing more products,” said Anurag Sharma, store manager, Mumuso, Phoenix MarketCity, Whitefield. According to S Velan, store manager of another Korean brand Kioda at same venue, quality, low price and unique packaging styles are the key factors that attract customers towards their stores.

“The products are super cool. Many of these products are new to me, and I find them quite intriguing. I recently purchased a storage box, which doesn’t attract dust. How cool is that? I have never seen anything like this before. Shopping for such products is really exciting,” said Clara Jennifer, a resident of Horamavu, who made her purchase from Mumuso in Whitefield.  She admitted to having loaded three such tiny air purifiers into her shopping bag.

The products are priced starting `199, like the deodorants at Miniso. Kuashal Thakur, manager, the Japanese brand, Miniso, said, “Products like water bottles, soft toys, headphones, headsets, small pouches, cotton pads, phone lenses, cosmetics and deodorants are fast moving products. People are open to exploring new products and buying them.”

Teenage college student,Anchal Muthamma, who has purchased some such products recently said, “I’m purchasing from a East-Asian brand for first time. But these cute pink socks are a hit in my friends’ circle. My friends suggested I try them owing to the quality and pricing, which is why I bought a deodorant. I think they a re right.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp