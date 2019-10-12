Lifestyle market gets east Asian touch

Lesly Joseph By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The launch of Japanese lifestyle brand Miniso in Bengaluru on Brigade Road made headlines a year ago. And in the last one year, several East Asian brands have been popping up in the city, with many of their products, including water bottles and headsets, becoming hugely popular. Presented in simple designs and pastel colours, the products of these brands are the new talk of the town among youngsters.

From beauty products to electronic gadgets, these brands have something for everyone. The market is flooded with goods from Chinese, Japanese and Korean brands like Miniso, Kioda, Mumuso, Yoyoso and Usupso. “We sell imported items from our manufacturing unit in China. Within a short span of time, we have been able to reach out to people in the city. Many of these products are new to our market, and we are looking at introducing more products,” said Anurag Sharma, store manager, Mumuso, Phoenix MarketCity, Whitefield. According to S Velan, store manager of another Korean brand Kioda at same venue, quality, low price and unique packaging styles are the key factors that attract customers towards their stores.

“The products are super cool. Many of these products are new to me, and I find them quite intriguing. I recently purchased a storage box, which doesn’t attract dust. How cool is that? I have never seen anything like this before. Shopping for such products is really exciting,” said Clara Jennifer, a resident of Horamavu, who made her purchase from Mumuso in Whitefield. She admitted to having loaded three such tiny air purifiers into her shopping bag.

The products are priced starting `199, like the deodorants at Miniso. Kuashal Thakur, manager, the Japanese brand, Miniso, said, “Products like water bottles, soft toys, headphones, headsets, small pouches, cotton pads, phone lenses, cosmetics and deodorants are fast moving products. People are open to exploring new products and buying them.”

Teenage college student,Anchal Muthamma, who has purchased some such products recently said, “I’m purchasing from a East-Asian brand for first time. But these cute pink socks are a hit in my friends’ circle. My friends suggested I try them owing to the quality and pricing, which is why I bought a deodorant. I think they a re right.”