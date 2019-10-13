Home Cities Bengaluru

Man harasses woman, gets her number from database

A 32-year-old woman has filed a complaint against a stranger who has been sexually harassing her over the phone.

Published: 13th October 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old woman has filed a complaint against a stranger who has been sexually harassing her over the phone. The stranger claimed to be a customer care executive, who got her number from a database of a software company. 

Rachana (name changed) a resident of Domlur, is working as a senior analyst in a software company. According to the complaint filed by her, she got a message on WhatsApp from an unknown number on October 7 saying, ‘Hi, Liked your voice it’s superb’. When Rachana asked who he was, the stranger introduced himself as a customer care executive in Hyderabad. He said he got it from the database of a software company, and he is an executive of an online food delivery application.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Rachana said, “I was shocked to learn that some company shares my personal details. I asked him to send his photos or the identity card of the company he works for. But he refused to send them and said he would show the ID card after meeting me.”

Rachana also wants to take legal action against the company, once the police nabs the miscreant and finds out how he got her number. She said that sharing personal details of women to company employees is not acceptable. “Such men will harass more women if data is made available. I suspect this stranger heard my voice when I called a food app service regarding some order issue and started harassing me,” Rachana added.

An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case of sexual harassment and criminal conspiracy against the stranger. He has switched off his phone, but his name in truecaller says he is Sandeep from Hyderabad. We are making efforts to nab him at the earliest.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sexual harassment
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp