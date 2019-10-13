Man harasses woman, gets her number from database

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 32-year-old woman has filed a complaint against a stranger who has been sexually harassing her over the phone. The stranger claimed to be a customer care executive, who got her number from a database of a software company.

Rachana (name changed) a resident of Domlur, is working as a senior analyst in a software company. According to the complaint filed by her, she got a message on WhatsApp from an unknown number on October 7 saying, ‘Hi, Liked your voice it’s superb’. When Rachana asked who he was, the stranger introduced himself as a customer care executive in Hyderabad. He said he got it from the database of a software company, and he is an executive of an online food delivery application.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Rachana said, “I was shocked to learn that some company shares my personal details. I asked him to send his photos or the identity card of the company he works for. But he refused to send them and said he would show the ID card after meeting me.”

Rachana also wants to take legal action against the company, once the police nabs the miscreant and finds out how he got her number. She said that sharing personal details of women to company employees is not acceptable. “Such men will harass more women if data is made available. I suspect this stranger heard my voice when I called a food app service regarding some order issue and started harassing me,” Rachana added.

An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case of sexual harassment and criminal conspiracy against the stranger. He has switched off his phone, but his name in truecaller says he is Sandeep from Hyderabad. We are making efforts to nab him at the earliest.”