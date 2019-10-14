Home Cities Bengaluru

Dandiya with a message in Bengaluru

Dandiya March organised by Upturn Learning, is a start-up that works for parenting workshops and programmes, and Podar Jumbo Kids, an early childhood centre.

Published: 14th October 2019 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a single parent, Poornima Prabhu struggles to manage time for both her family and business.

But last Saturday, at an event called Dandiya March organised by Upturn Learning, a start-up that works for parenting workshops and programmes, and Podar Jumbo Kids, an early childhood centre, she was extremely happy to be with her 80-year-old father, K V Prabhu, and 19-year-old daughter.

She enjoyed playing with other parents, children and grandparents. “Usually, my father doesn’t attend such events.

"It was a change for him. He was a star at the event, when he started doing tarot reading for kids and parents. They were curious to know their future,” she added. 

Like Prabhu, many parents, children, teachers and grandparents gathered in JP Nagar to attend the Dandiya March, an event curated with processions, storytelling and dandiya sessions with an aim to bring back the joy of togetherness among families and protesting against the growing addiction towards gadgets. “While the world is busy taking selfies and posting them on social media during Dasara, our group decided to celebrate this festive season without gadgets,” shared Shruthi Rathan, centre director of Podar Jumbo Kids. 

It also gave a platform for people to mingle with their neighbours.

“My three-year-old child never mingles with others easily. He always stays with me. But today, I was shocked to see him enjoying with other kids, especially with elderly people. They reminded them of their grandparents who are not in town,” added Rameshwari, mother of two boys.

