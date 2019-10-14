Home Cities Bengaluru

Letter from deputy CM could put an end to the stink in Bengaluru's Electronic city

DyCM writes to BBMP to solve woes of E-City residents near SWM plant; Palike unaware

The residents had staged multiple protests and also brought it to the notice of the BBMP and KSPCB to have the plant shut down or relocated elsewhere, but in vain.

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Residents of Electronic City Phase-2 could finally get a solution to their stinky woes.

Over 3,000 residents of Electronic City Phase-2, Doddanagamangala, Chikkanagamangala and GS Palya have kept their doors and windows shut for about a year now owing to the foul smell emanating from the Chikkanagamangala solid waste management (SWM) plant.

Now, a letter from Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan’s office asking the commissioner of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to examine the plant and take steps to solve the problems faced by the residents has come as a cheerful news to the locals.  

However, the solution might not see the light of day anytime soon as BBMP Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management (SWM), Randeep D said he was unaware of the letter from the DyCM’s office. “The letter has not come to my notice yet. Moreover, there is a High Court mandate to keep the SWM plants running ... even the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) has asked us to continue running these plants till 2021.”

On September 26, the residents approached DyCM Ashwath Narayan and highlighted the issue and submitted a letter demanding that the plant be moved elsewhere.

A few days ago, the residents got a letter from DM Satheesh Kumar, Private Secretary to the DyCM, which was for the BBMP Commissioner and marked to them. The letter stated, “After having a look at the matter raised by Pranay Dubey, president of Electronics City Rising, to move the plant which is causing adverse health effects on the residents, the DyCM has asked me (Sathish Kumar) to request you (BBMP Commissioner) to examine the plant thoroughly and take necessary actions immediately in the interest of the public.”

This has brought cheers among the residents.

“We are really happy and thankful to DyCM that he took cognisance and acted on our appeal. Inhuman treatment and health hazard to residents living in 3-4 km radius of the plant must stop soon,” Dubey said.

However, now the residents may have to wait for a bit longer for a solution until the KSPCB or the court intervenes to bring them some relief.

