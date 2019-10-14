Home Cities Bengaluru

Now, BBMP'S Prahari vehicles can fix issues on the spot

The public can call upon the control room numbers and the Praharis will be immediately sent to the spots.

Published: 14th October 2019 08:42 AM

Equipments like torch, ladder, electric saw, etc will now be available in Prahari vehicles

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In order to resolve public grievances immediately, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has called on a tender to procure tools and equipments in the BBMP’s Prahari vehicles.

All the 15 Prahari vehicles are set to get the equipments by the months end.

The Prahari vehicles are used by BBMP to address public complaints, including flood relief measures during monsoon, illegal laying of Optical Fibre Cables (OFC), removal of encroachments from footpath, unauthorised hoarding, illegal dumping of garbage and construction debris.

The public can call upon the control room numbers and the Praharis will be immediately sent to the spots.
One of the BBMP officials said that earlier the Praharis had no equipments and would have to call upon other departments to resolve issues immediately.

Speaking to TNIE, Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management (SWM) Randeep D said, “Safety equipments like torch, ladder, ropes, electric saw, knives and others will be given to the vehicles. This will help them in addressing the issue immediately. We have called upon a tender and by the end of this month we will procure the equipments and have it in place for all the prahari vehicles.”

He added that they will make all the vehicles green and white in colour which will help people identify them and bring in more visibility. “Earlier all the vehicles were not of the same colour. Now,  we will upgrade them to one colour,” said Randeep.

He pointed out that reallocation of Prahari vehicles have been done in all the zones. The central, south, east, west, Yelhanka, Dasarahalli zone will have one vehicle each. Bommanahalli, RR Nagar, Mahadevpura will be given three vehicles each.The BBMP has also decided to get three additional vehicles and give it to the marshals.

