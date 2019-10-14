Home Cities Bengaluru

Ramesh MS suicide case: Forensic expert raises points for fair probe

The expert criticised the way police allowed several individuals to the scene of crime, where Ramesh committed suicide at Jnanabharathi campus.

Published: 14th October 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After observing several police practices that were followed at the scene where former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwar’s personal assistant Ramesh M S committed suicide, a forensic expert has made several recommendations for the investigators to follow to confirm that the death was indeed a suicide.

Dr Dinesh Rao, professor and HoD of Forensic Medicine at The Oxford Medical College, Hospital & Research Centre, who is also former Director and chief forensic pathologist in Kingston, Jamaica, suggested that the state government make it a policy in such sensitive cases that the body should not be allowed for cremation till forensic probe is over.

Incidentally, Ramesh’s last rites were performed on Sunday afternoon.

“The post-mortem should always be conducted by a panel of a minimum of three doctors. Photography and videography should be a must in such cases. Material, biological, technical and trace evidences should be examined by two labs, one from within the state and the other from outside.

"Also, family members should have the liberty to appoint their own doctor to observe the autopsy process and avoid litigations,” Rao said.  

The expert has also criticised the way police allowed several individuals to the scene of crime, where Ramesh committed suicide at Jnanabharathi campus.

Dr Rao said it was the duty of the local police to prevent politicians and public entering the crime scene.

“Instead, we saw the police escorting individuals to the scene. This ‘crime tourism’ should be made an offence by the lawmakers,” Rao opined.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh MS G Parameshwar Ramesh MS suicide case
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp