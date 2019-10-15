Cops save injured man, bear medical costs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Policemen and a Home Guard saved the life of a 27-year-old man who was stabbed by his neighbour on Saturday. Not only did the policemen, attached to Girinagar police station, take him to a private hospital nearby, they also bore the medical expenses when the victim was admitted in the intensive care unit.

The 28-year-old Home Guard, Harish Siddegowda, who was helping in police duties, donated blood to the victim. The victim is Srinivas, a travel agency owner who resides in Bank Colony in Girinagar. After Srinivas’ condition stabilised, he was shifted to Kempegowda Institute of Medical Science (KIMS) in Chamrajpet.

The incident took place on Saturday night when Srinivas was walking on Girinagar Main Road. He was followed by Manjunath, his neighbour. The police said 30-year-old Manjunath, a plumber by profession, nursed an intense grudge against Srinivas for regularly contacting his wife over phone and suspected that he was having an illicit affair. Manjunath caught up with him in the middle of the Girinagar Main Road, where he stabbed the unsuspecting Srinivas in the abdomen and head, before trying to escape from the scene.

However, the policemen present at the scene, with sub-inspector Vinay K L, chased Manjunath and nabbed him and seized the knife he stabbed Srinivas with. The other policemen and the Home Guard, rushed Srinivas to a nearby private hospital.

The accused Manjuanth told the police that Srinivas used to regularly contact his wife and that he had warned him to stay away. However, Srinivas continued to contact his wife.

However, the police found that his allegations were false and there was nothing going on

between Srinivas and Manjuanth’s wife. They learnt that Manjuanth had misunderstood Srinivas,

allowing suspicion to fester in his mind before deciding to kill him. The police said that Srinivas is now recovering in KIMS and is said to be out of danger.