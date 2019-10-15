KSPCB’s waste disposal report puts BBMP in a spot

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The status report submitted by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) to the High Court on Monday painted a sorry picture about landfills and waste processing plants. The pathetic state of affairs of the city’s waste disposal system was because the BBMP has not taken any positive steps to comply with the provisions of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, the report pointed out. The report was placed before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar.

In the report, the KSPCB said that it has issued a showcause notice to the BBMP for not maintaining solid waste processing plants and landfills at Doddabidarakallu village in Bengaluru North, Subrayanapalya near Kumbalagodu in Bengaluru South, Lingadheranahalli at Banashankari 6th Stage, Chikkanagamangala in Anekal taluk and Haralakunte village near Madiwala.

The report pointed out various lapses on the part of the BBMP: The BBMP has not obtained consent under Air Act and Water Act from KSPCB as far as landfills at Mavallipura are concerned; at Banashankari 6th Stage, the processing plant, which is in a residential area, does not have bio-filters to prevent stench and waste is dumped directly into Bellahalli quarry without any processing.

The Bellahalli landfill site is 30.30 acres, of which 28 acres have already been filled. In the remaining area, waste can be dumped for two more months at a rate of 2,500 tonnes per day or 1,50,000 tonnes. The quarry pit used for dumping mixed solid waste is almost filled up and presently waste is dumped in heaps above the ground level followed by soil compaction, according to the report.

Fire Hazard

As of now there is no provision to trap landfill gases which may cause fires or explosions in the site if immediate action is not taken.The leachate generated from the site has stagnated in adjoining unlined quarry pits which may result in contamination of groundwater. The disposal of mixed solid waste without complying with the provisions of the rules amounts to illegal dumping of solid waste in abandoned quarry pits which may lead to environmental damages