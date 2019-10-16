People do BBMP’s job again, fix 1km stretch  

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bad roads are a common nightmare in the city. One such road that is a horror for motorists and pedestrians alike is in Krishna Kutteer Phase 2 in Kadugodi. In fact, all the roads here are in such bad shape that it has resulted in numerous accidents in the recent past. The residents said that they have lodged multiple complaints with the authorities concerned and even brought up the issue on BBMP’s Sahaaya app, but till date no help has come their way. As a result, they took it upon themselves to fix the roads in the area. They polled in money and managed to collect Rs 1.5 lakh. With this they got a truckload of wet mix, hired an earthmover and started the process of laying a 1km asphalted road.

the 1km stretch fixed by the residents

The residents say there are at least 200 apartments in the locality with some 500 people living here. The terrible roads make travelling a nightmare for all these residents, most of whom work in tech parks in Whitefield. The roads here are all muddy stretches and an asphalted road is nowhere to be seen in this area. The residents said that last year the roads were dug up by BWSSB to lay underground drainage lines.

They also said that when BBMP carried out desilting works of stormwater drains, they left the silt on the roadsides. So whenever it rains, all the silt covers the roads with slush. This, in turn, has resulted in many accidents.

What really scared the residents were two accidents in the last two months. A woman was walking on a road here on a rainy day when she had a fall and suffered severe injuries. Her right knee was fractured and she could not work for two months.

Again two weeks ago, a 70-year-old man was riding his two wheeler when his bike skid and he too suffered injuries on his legs. The residents then decided to lay the roads themselves.“There have been four casualties of fractures so far. We have given up on our elected representatives. We couldn’t keep waiting any longer. The first round of laying of the wet mix is done. We are going to do another round in a few days. The amount to fix just a 1km stretch is costing us Rs 1,50,000,” said Manjunath Lokare, programme manager and a resident.

He added, “The wet mix will stay for two-three years which will be of great help to us. We couldn’t risk our lives anymore and therefore fixed the road. The authorities are such a shame to the city. They do not do anything for the citizens and just let them suffer.”