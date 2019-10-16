Home Cities Bengaluru

People do BBMP’s job again, fix 1km stretch  

Tired of waiting for govt to fix deadly road, residents of Krishna Kutter Phase 2 pool in Rs 1.5 lakh to fix the road

Published: 16th October 2019 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

Roads like this one in Krishna Kutteer are a nightmare for motorists. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bad roads are a common nightmare in the city. One such road that is a horror for motorists and pedestrians alike is in Krishna Kutteer Phase 2 in Kadugodi. In fact, all the roads here are in such bad shape that it has resulted in numerous accidents in the recent past. The residents said that they have lodged multiple complaints with the authorities concerned and even brought up the issue on BBMP’s Sahaaya app, but till date no help has come their way. As a result, they took it upon themselves to fix the roads in the area. They polled in money and managed to collect Rs 1.5 lakh. With this they got a truckload of wet mix, hired an earthmover and started the process of laying a 1km asphalted road.

the 1km stretch fixed by the residents

The residents say there are at least 200 apartments in the locality with some 500 people living here. The terrible roads make travelling a nightmare for all these residents, most of whom work in tech parks in Whitefield. The roads here are all muddy stretches and an asphalted road is nowhere to be seen in this area. The residents said that last year the roads were dug up by BWSSB to lay underground drainage lines.

They also said that when BBMP carried out desilting works of stormwater drains, they left the silt on the roadsides. So whenever it rains, all the silt covers the roads with slush. This, in turn, has resulted in many accidents.

What really scared the residents were two accidents in the last two months. A woman was walking on a road here on a rainy day when she had a fall and suffered severe injuries. Her right knee was fractured and she could not work for two months. 

Again two weeks ago, a 70-year-old man was riding his two wheeler when his bike skid and he too suffered injuries on his legs. The residents then decided to lay the roads themselves.“There have been four casualties of fractures so far. We have given up on our elected representatives. We couldn’t keep waiting any longer. The first round of laying of the wet mix is done. We are going to do another round in a few days. The amount to fix just a 1km stretch is costing us Rs 1,50,000,” said Manjunath Lokare, programme manager and a resident.

He added, “The wet mix will stay for two-three years which will be of great help to us. We couldn’t risk our lives anymore and therefore fixed the road. The authorities are such a shame to the city. They do not do anything for the citizens and just let them suffer.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
HAL workers continue indefinite strike demanding wage revision
Under-construction high rise buildings are seen during a hazy morning in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/ArunKumar)
Delhi Pollution: Air quality gets toxic in National Capital Region
Gallery
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
There will be times when a film might get shelved after its announcement or sometimes even mid-shoot. Here are 11 such Ajith films that were shelved due to various reasons.
From 'Itihasam' to 'Mirattal': Check out 11 movies of Ajith that were shelved
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp