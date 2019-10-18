Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based private Alliance University chancellor Sudhir Angur​ held for murder of ex-VC

The police are on the lookout for four unidentified youth who allegedly stabbed 53-year-old Dore to death when he was on a walk after supper in the vicinity.

Published: 18th October 2019 04:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2019 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

BENGALURU: In a sensational midnight murder case, Bengaluru-based private Alliance University chancellor Sudhir Angur and his aide Suraj Singh were arrested for the alleged killing of its former vice-chancellor Ayyappa Dore here, police said on Friday.

"Angur and Singh were arrested on Thursday for allegedly plotting the murder of Dore in the HMT ground near his residence on Tuesday-Wednesday night in the city's northern suburb," Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) N. Shashi Kumar told IANS.

The police are on the lookout for four unidentified youth who allegedly stabbed 53-year-old Dore to death when he was on a walk after supper in the vicinity.

"We have set up 5 teams to hunt down the four accused who seem to have agreed to eliminate Dore for Rs 1-crore ransom that Angur promised to pay through Singh who hired them for the crime," Kumar said.

The duo (Angur and Singh) were arrested on a complaint Dore's widow Bhavana filed with the local (R.T. Nagar) police station on Wednesday when she noticed that her husband did not return home from his walk on Tuesday night.

"Video footage from closed circuit television cameras at Dore's house and the locality and mobile call records of the accused and the victim gave us clues on their alleged involvement and the motive behind the gruesome murder -- a family dispute over the varsity's ownership with younger sibling Madhukar Angur.

Though a local court judge on Thursday remanded the accused to 14-day judicial custody after they were produced before him, the police have sought their interrogation to find the motive under Section 302 and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A police patrolling team found Dore's body with multiple stab wounds in a pool of blood in the ground and was identified by Bhavan as that of her husband.

"We have also summoned Madhukar, Sudhir's younger brother, for more details on the southern state's first private university and the legal disputes over its ownership," said Kumar.

A ruling by the Registrar of Companies (RoC) on the university's ownership in favour of Madhukar appears to have provoked Sudhir to get Dore killed through hired assailants for siding with his younger brother.

"I am shocked that my brother (Sudhir) has plotted to kill Dore and me too, as he revealed to the police, for the university's ownership," Madhukar told reporters.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru Alliance University Bengaluru Alliance University Sudhir Angur​
India Matters
Rojo and Renji Thomas who unravelled the mystery behind the Koodathai murder case. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil/ EPS)
How Thomas siblings blew the lid off in the sensational Koodathayi murder case
Chennai floods.| File PTI
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
The creches will all be close to construction sites so that the parents can come and watch at their children. | ( Photo | EPS )
Old buses in Bengaluru to turn into creches for construction workers’ kids
E. M. S. Namboodiripad. (Photo | Express)
100 years and still a vital force: Viewing the Left from the shores of Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai becomes first in India to get an intelligent flood warning system 
TSRTC JAC convenor E Aswathama at Dharna Chowk in Hyderabad on Thursday
TSRTC agitation: Striking employees hit the streets for 14th day
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp