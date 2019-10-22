Home Cities Bengaluru

Passenger held at KIA with satellite phone

 A British national was held at Kempegowda International Airport on Sunday morning for possessing a satellite phone without authorisation.

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 06:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A British national was held at Kempegowda International Airport on Sunday morning for possessing a satellite phone without authorisation. According to an airport source, Leandrom Muller was heading to Delhi by Air India flight AI 505, with a scheduled departure time of 10 am. “During security checks before boarding, the Central Industrial Security Force detected one Thuraya satellite phone. The passenger was not authorised to carry it,” he said.

The phone was seized and the passenger was handed over to the airport police station, he said. Satellite phones are not permitted inside Indian airports and flights, another official said. On October 2017, an American woman was detained at the airport carrying a satellite phone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kempegowda International Airport satellite phone
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp