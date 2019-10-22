Home Cities Bengaluru

Social security for delivery boys on the cards: Karnataka Labour Minister

This is also expected to take care of taxi drivers who are working in mobile app-based services.

Published: 22nd October 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

Social security might just be a short distance away for delivery boys such as the one in this picture.

Social security might just be a short distance away for delivery boys such as the one in this picture.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government is planning to bring in a comprehensive policy on social security for delivery boys and drivers who work in mobile-based booking services, said Labour Minister S Suresh Kumar. Kumar was speaking to reporters after a meeting with various labour unions on Monday.

He said to provide delivery boys and drivers with social security, a high-power committee will be constituted to submit a report in this regard. Based on the report, a draft a policy will be framed.

This is also expected to take care of taxi drivers who are working in mobile app-based services.

“We will also conduct meetings with owners and companies soon,’’ he said.Further, the minister said whenever there is an issue between the management and the employees, there is no proper mechanism to interact with them and get the issues resolved. For this, a strong policy will be required, which will help government to resolve these issues.

HELPLINE FOR  LABOUR  
The minister said a helpline (155214) for construction labourers has been started by the Construction Workers Welfare Board. State labour meet will take place soon, he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
social security S Suresh Kumar
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall for Andhra Pradesh till October 25
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp