Policing needed to keep other vehicles off bus lane: BBMP

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The trial for the bus priority lane began on October 20 and as of now the buses have been plying on the dedicated lanes for a good 5km stretch. The route from Lowry Junction to Marathahalli is on a trial basis and the same will soon start from Marathahalli to Iblur Junction. The 21km bus priority lane project is under the umbrella of four agencies - BBMP, BMTC, Bengaluru Traffic Police and DULT (Directorate of Urban Land Transport).

“We have received good responses from the public. We have not added the additional 40 buses and the regular 700 buses are plying as of now,” said BMTC spokesperson. The buses will also be given a new name which will be announced on Wednesday.

“The trial has been doing well so far but there is a need for effective policing since other vehicles, especially two-wheelers, have been entering the lanes. I will meet traffic officials to look into the issue,” BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar told TNIE.The pilot project will officially start on November 1.