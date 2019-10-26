Home Cities Bengaluru

125 kg apple garland, 2K followers: DKS' reception causes heavy traffic jam in Bengaluru

DKS' supporters from various areas across the city received him at Sadahalli, Hunasamaranahalli Airforce bus stop, Jakkur, Yelahanka and Byatarayanapura. 

Published: 26th October 2019 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2019 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception.

Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Traffic in the city was affected till about 4 PM after close to 2000 followers gathered at the Bengaluru International Airport to welcome Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Saturday. 

The crowd had reportedly queued up for about 2 km leading to the airport premises to welcome DKS. The road had banners and flexes to welcome the Congress leader who was released on bail in a money laundering case on October 23. 

According to sources, Congress workers gave a grand welcome to D K Shivakumar with a mega 125 kg apple garland costing Rs 60,000. The garland was reportedly made in a day's time by 20 people. 

The airport road was choc-a-block with hundreds of bikes and cars stuck in the traffic. 

The rally that started from the airport continued till Sadahalli gate. The passengers who were returning to the city were stuck in the traffic for an hour.  

DKS supporters from various areas across the city received him at Sadahalli, Hunasamaranahalli Airforce bus stop, Jakkur, Yelahanka and Byatarayanapura. 

Traffic was affected around Yelahanka too.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DK Shivakumar bengaluru money laundering case
India Matters
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro gives a speech during the Brazil-China Business Seminar in Beijing (Photo| AP)
Indians can soon visit Brazil without visas, says President Jair Bolsonaro
Supreme Court ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
SC gives three months time for telcos to pay Rs 92,000 crore dues
For representational purposes
Pass-fail system to return in Bengal schools in classes 5,8
The development comes at a time when the government has decided that tuition fee for half the MBBS seats in private medical colleges will be regulated. (Photo | EPS)
Pvt medical colleges can charge only first-year fee: Health ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Photo | AP
No fans, no media and no goals: Welcome to world's strangest football match
Congress leader D K Shivakumar arrives in Bengaluru to a rousing reception. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Congress's DK Shivakumar gets a hero's welcome in Bengaluru
Gallery
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' hit the cinema halls amid much fanfare. Here are some of the best snaps of fans celebrating the release of the film. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
From donning Rayappan getup to bursting crackers: Vijay fans' 'crazy celebration' outside cinema halls
It's a trope yesteryear Bollywood films have seen a lot - the philandering husband and the ever-suffering wife, and the 'other' woman in his life. While some filmmakers have dealt with the theme of infidelity sensitively, there are also those who make com
All you need to know about Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp