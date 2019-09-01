At 4.58 lakh passengers, Namma Metro records highest ridership on Friday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Namma Metro recorded its highest-ever ridership figure for a single day on Friday with 4.58 lakh commuters, thanks to the Ganesha Chaturthi rush and the extended weekend. For the first time, 613 luggage pieces were booked as excess baggage by BMRCL and the fee levied for them crossed Rs 18,390.

The ridership on August 30 touched 4,58,238 lakh with the Purple Line (Baiyappanahalli to Mysore Road) recording 2,29,162 passengers and the Green Line (Yelachenahalli to Nagasandra) having 2,09,076, said BMRCL Chief Public Relations Officer B L Yeshwanth Chavan. “It has broken the record of 4,53,744 set on August 14 and 4,52,563 set on April 5,” he said. The revenue collection touched Rs 1,09,06,846. “A fee of Rs 30 was levied on each piece of luggage that did not adhere to the baggage specifications,” CPRO said.