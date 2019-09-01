CCB raids pub, arrests owner, DJ for staying open post stipulated time

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The CCB police on Friday night conducted a raid on The Sugar Factory pub located in Le Meridian Hotel and arrested three people, including the pub owner and the DJ, for staying open beyond the stipulated hours. Police also found that the license had expired five months ago.

The arrested are Manjunath alias Rohan Gowda (37), pub owner and manager; Naveed (29), disc jockey and Shashikumar (41), cashier.

A senior police officer said the raid was conducted at 3am after residents complained about loud music. About 200 customers were dancing at the ground floor. Gowda, who is also a Sandalwood actor, owns the pub. Gowda was one of the contestants of Kannada Big Boss.

Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner (Crime) told TNIE, “The licence of the pub had expired in February 2019 and Gowda did not renew it. A case has been filed against him in High Grounds police station. A similar raid was conducted on the pub in October 2018 and notices had been issued then.”