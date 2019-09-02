Home Cities Bengaluru

By design: Ramping up the style quotient at fashion week in Bengaluru

Amit G T, a NIFT Bangalore graduate, also talked about how the city’s fashion market has evolved over the years.

Published: 02nd September 2019 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Ozone Bangalore Fashion Week (BFW) was a celebration of creativity, colour and style.

Ozone Bangalore Fashion Week (BFW) was a celebration of creativity, colour and style.

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a line-up of designers from the city and other parts of the country, Ozone Bangalore Fashion Week (BFW) was a celebration of creativity, colour and style. Bringing experienced and upcoming designers together, the event aimed at supporting local talent and building a network of professionals.

“This is my first experience here. Platforms like this provide us an opportunity to get a closer look at the latest trends,” said Thanu Gowda, a city-based designer who exhibited her collection, The Mystique Design, at the four-day festival.   

The event, which began on August 29, showcased works of designers like Manoviraj Khosla, Pria Kataaria Puri, Rahul Singh, Amit G T, Dhwani Bansal and Reshma Riyaz Gangji, ranging from wedding to casual wear. Kolkata-based designer Abhishek Dutta launched his brand, Parole, on Saturday at BFW. He says it’s the first clothing brand made by prisoners.

“We work in association with the state government, Presidency Correction Home and Alipore Women Correction Home. Our production unit has around 60 prisoners,” Dutta said. “We aim to promote prisoners’ craftsmanship. Even after their jail term ends, we give them an opportunity to work with us permanently or we assist them in setting up their own label,” he added.

Rahul Singh, a NIFT graduate who has been part of BFW for a long time, showcased his collection called Mughal, which comprised some light silhouettes showcasing chikankari work and pre-wedding costumes inspired by the historical era. “My theme is pre-wedding, which covers occasions like ring ceremony and sangeet,” the Delhi-based designer said, adding that Bengaluru’s diverse population provides a good market for fashion designers. “The city is a nice mix of different cultures, including South Indian and North Indian,” he said.

Amit G T, a NIFT Bangalore graduate, also talked about how the city’s fashion market has evolved over the years. “Earlier, the local market was cotton-centric and conservative. Now, the fashion scene has become more international,” he said. “In this digital age, people are more informed about international fashion through Instagram and YouTube. I think, in Bengaluru, comfort is the first priority,” added Amit, whose collection was inspired by the Japanese sumi art, featuring water lily and bird motifs.
Celebrities like Kannada actor Shruthi Prakash, cricketer Sreesanth and actor-model Rajeev Pillai were present at the event as showstoppers. Srinivasan Gopalan, group CEO, Ozone Group, a real estate developer, said, “We aim to reach out to the fashion-conscious elite audience.”

‘More focus on local talent now’
Make-up artist Robert Naorem has been a part of BFW for 12 years. “It’s now a part of my life,” he said, adding that a make-up artist should be able to disagree with the designer if the suggested style does not fit the occasion. “A fashion week is different from a fashion show. Here, you need to think for the next six months,” he added, pointing out that BFW has changed over time. “Earlier, we had more models and artistes from Mumbai. Now, there is more focus on local talent, which is a positive change,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ozone Bangalore Fashion Week Bengaluru
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp