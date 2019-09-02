CCTV cameras to help officials tackle garbage dumping at Bengaluru's RR Nagar

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The efforts of residents of Rajarajeshwari Nagar (RR Nagar) to keep a night vigil to look out for garbage dumpers is going to pay off finally. The Solid Waste Management (SWM) cell of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is installing CCTV cameras in the locality.

Keeping in mind that RR Nagar is extremely prone to black spots, officials installed three cameras at the locations with most garbage spots on Saturday. This has been taken as a pilot project for 15 days, and the department may later expand it to the other black spots in the locality.

“The RR Nagar zone has maximum black spots, which we have decided to tackle. With the installation of cameras, the offenders will be caught easily. We will continuously monitor it, and those dumping garbage will be fined. We should look at making the city clean, and just because a place has become a black spot doesn’t mean it should continue to remain so,” D Randeep, Special Commissioner (SWM), BBMP, said.

The internet protocol cameras will give a 360-degree view round the clock. They have been provided free of cost by the vendors to BBMP as a pilot project, after which the civic agency will procure it from them. “Data from the CCTV camera will help us identify the offenders easily. If people come in vehicles, the registration numbers will be noted. We can also get to know the exact time when people dump garbage, and check if the black spots are being cleaned up regularly. These cameras have a zoom-in option as well, which will provide good clarity,” SWM expert Manjula N Rao said.

The specific locations where cameras will be installed are Vivekananda Park Road, BEML 3rd Stage, RR Nagar 5th Stage, and RR Nagar 9th Main. “We have also asked shops that have cameras to keep a check on garbage dumpers and show us the footage,” added Rao.

The move has been welcomed by residents of the area. A member of the organisation, RR Nagar I Care, said, “I was there when the cameras were installed. It is a good move by BBMP. It will help them identify the offenders.”