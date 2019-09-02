Home Cities Bengaluru

‘India that has fructified after Partition was Savarkar’s vision’: Vikram Sampath

Sampath pointed out that Savarkar would have been happy that the India that has fructified after Partition was his vision and not Gandhi’s.

Published: 02nd September 2019 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

(From left) Mohandas Pai, Vasanthi Hariprakash, Vikram Sampath, Aditya Sondhi .

(From left) Mohandas Pai, Vasanthi Hariprakash, Vikram Sampath, Aditya Sondhi . (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The debate on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a contentious, misunderstood or forgotten freedom fighter, whose name often figures in political conversations, continued at the launch of historian Vikram Sampath’s recent book, Savarkar - Echoes from a Forgotten Past, on Friday. Sampath was in conversation with former Infosys director Mohandas Pai, and advocate Aditya Sondhi, and the talk was moderated by mediaperson Vasanthi Hariprakash.

Sampath pointed out that Savarkar would have been happy that the India that has fructified after Partition was his vision and not Gandhi’s. Admitting that it could be a controversial take, he said people should have the maturity to accept it. “I don’t know why I was so late in writing about him,” said Sampath, who has come out with the first part of the two-volume book.   

Though Bhagat Singh and Subash Chandra Bose have been given prominence in history books, Pai felt that Savarkar’s absence is a deliberate attempt to write history to promote one particular idealogy. “The government must trust its people; no one is going to hate anyone about a piece of history. It’s white washing by the Leftists,” he said, adding that his understanding of Savarkar has been rather recent.
Sampath agreed he hadn’t come across Savarkar in history books, and learnt his significance in 2003 when the “Vajpayee government put up his photograph in Central Hall of Parliament, and the ugly episode when the UPA government removed it.”

He also mentioned that the translation of the book into different languages is being discussed, besides using a digital medium that appeals to the millennials, considering that the stormy subject lends itself to an interesting series.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vinayak Damodar Savarkar Vikram Sampath Savarkar Echoes from a Forgotten Past Mohandas Pai
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp