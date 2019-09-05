Home Cities Bengaluru

In focus: Female strength

Women photographers take centre stage with innovative ways to capture life on the go  

Published: 05th September 2019 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Some of the exhibited photos  Tushar Khandelwal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Think warriors, think blood-stains and sharp weapons. But photographer Tara Louise McManus’ work, themed around Female Warrior, looks at the inner strength of women, who she believes goes through a lot more than men do. “Yet, female warriors aren’t as recognised as male warriors. I wanted to break that,” explains McManus.

The 20-piece collection was shot while McManus was doing a fashion series. The photographs were then printed on canvas in black and white, before being painted on with water and acrylic colours. “A lot of them have a sense of inner strength in the images, in their pose, the way they look into the camera, their hair, make up, style, etc,” she says, adding that the use of the paints helps her accentuate these aspects. “Female models are usually subject to objectification. I wanted to explore feminine strength and ‘warrior-hood’ without viewing the subject as sexy, but instead allowing/guiding the viewer to notice her for her other traits.”

The 30-year-old credits her love for photography to her late father, who was also a photographer. “His cameras were literally attached to his hip! Holidays were the worst, when he would wander off photographing every detail of whichever city we were in. One day he sat me down and taught me how to use his cameras, how to load and unload film, etc. My love for photography grew,” recalls McManus, who pursued her BA in photography in London and currently shuttles between Bengaluru and Mumbai.  
The photographs for this exhibition, McManus’s first, were taken at multiple shoots and locations in London, Mumbai and Bengaluru. But the one thing that connects all of them is her own definition of feminine strength. Nothing defines the term better, she says, than, “not trying to compete with a man. It is what it is; every woman is different and has battle wounds of her own. It is how you deal with it that makes you strong.”

The exhibition is on display at The Studio, Thomas Town, Cooke Town, till Sept 15.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp