National Health Mission will improve NICUs in state

BENGALURU: Responding to TNIEs two-part series on the apathy of Neonatal intensive care units in the city the National Mission Health Deputy director, Child Health has listed out actions taken in improving the situations.

According to the deputy director, Dr Chandrakala G, NHM, Child Health, a total of 10,500 babies are being treated in seven Sick Newborn Care Units (SNCUs) in Bengaluru in 2018-19, of them 2,856 are referrals from district hospitals across the state. To ensure that the number of referrals are brought down, NHM has proposed to establish level three care units with trained neonatologists and other specialists, staff nurses, sufficient equipment, along with 24/7 laboratory and diagnostic support at SNCUs across the state.

It has also been acknowledged that equipment procurement is required for SNCUs and NICUS from Karnataka State Drugs Logistics & warehousing Society (KDLWs) and is in process. “There has been a delay since 2016-17, which has hampered the services at NICUs and resulted in the loss of newborn lives,”

However Dr Chandrakala clarified, “There is no space for expansion of SNCUs in existing ones, especially at Vani Vilas Hospital and other medical college attached to SNCUs.

28-bed NICU in the pipeline

In order to strengthen peripheral hospitals, which according to medical experts is the need of the hour, high class equipments have been proposed at these hospitals.

“Based on the need, equipment are proposed. Well-equipped units in other districts and in Bengaluru will lead to reduction in referrals to Vani VIlas and IGICH. Very soon Vani Vilas Hospital will also have a 28-bedded NICU,” Chandrakala said.

A meeting was convened with all nodal officers of NICUs and SNCUs of Bengaluru and director of medical education and the issues were conveyed for appropriate action at their level. “There are some hospitals where salary for staff nurses working at NICUs through NHM is 11,500 but much higher for a contractual staff working under medical education. This has resulted in attrition and has demotivated the working staff,” she cited.

Based on the instructions from Ministry of Health, a draft has been sent to the government for performance-based incentive.