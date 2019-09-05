Home Cities Bengaluru

Oriental affair

Beyond sushis, this quaint cafe on Residency Road offers a favourite of popular Japanese anime character Doraemon, Dorayaki, and traditional sweet Wagashi

Published: 05th September 2019 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Rie Goto Pic | Meghana Sastry

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the bustling lanes of Residency Road, in a space that could pass off as a residence, lies a cafe where the city’s Oriental expat community heads to when they’re home sick. We make our way through the winding staircase wondering if we’re at the right place, until we reach the third floor, the entrance of Azuki cafe. Japanese dolls, chimes, hanging kimonos and a rack of green tea-- with a couple of tables where guests are having a quiet meal--puts our doubts to rest.  

Quite apparent that the space is a home-turned-restaurant, Rie Goto, founder and managing director of Azuki café, has been running the cafe for the last two years. Her initial idea was to start offer only Japanese sweets, but within six months she found increasing number of customers wanting a quick bite, which is when she decided to expand her base. Four chefs, two of whom are Japanese, manage the kitchen where dishes such as Wagashi, a traditional Japanese confectionary often served with tea has been freshly prepared. Other popular dishes include Dorayaki (a sandwich of Azuki bean paste filled between two small pan cakes and a favourite of popular Japanese anime character Doraemon),Tachi bana (a pastry stuffed with creamy white bean paste Kimi and egg yolk), Japanese-style parfait ( made of a scoop of matcha ice cream, scoop of sweet azuki bean paste, piece of warabi mochi and a slice of anko paste and topped with matcha powder). “We supply traditional sweets to a number of Japanese hotel here. We often get bulk orders ( sometimes upto 500 pieces) for Dorayaki from the Japanese and Korean communities,” Goto says, adding that all the ingredients, including the azuki beans and rice powder are brought in from Japan. “For a while, we did try to use rajma in place of azuki beans and a couple of other daals. But somehow it didn’t taste the same. I even tried cultivating some of the crops in Ooty and Manali but somehow the climatic conditions didn’t suit the crop requirements”

Interestingly, Goto claims that over 70 per cent of the customers are Indian, one of the reasons they are adding to their vegetarian menu. “Japanese who frequent the place come here for home food. We don’t have such strong stomachs for the masalas that go into Indian food,” she says with a laugh.    

While it’s evident that the place has gained prominence through word-of-mouth recommendations, Goto – a nurse-turned-travel guide and now entrepreneur, who first moved to India in the ’80s – agrees that their online presence is mostly on restaurant search platforms. “Right now, we can accommodate around 30 guests, whom we seat on another floor when the crowd is large especially during the weekends. But with a growing number of people getting to know the place, we are planning to move to a location close-by which can host upto 90 people. That’s probably going to happen in the next three months,” says Goto, pointing out that their timings between 11am and 7pm (with last being at 6.30pm) hinders them from catering to a larger crowd, many of whom are keen to try Sake.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | EPS)
Even Nehru didn't want Article 370 to stay forever, says Shashi Tharoor 
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Woman delivers twins at age of 74 in Vijayawada
For representational purposes
Delhi Traffic Police will pay double penalty if found violating new Motor Vehicles Act
Hyderabad airport | (File Photo | R Satish Babu )
Jealous over friend getting visa to foreign country, man sends bomb threat to Hyderabad Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangayamma with her husband Y Raja Rao. (Photo | EPS)
Badhaai Ho! Andhra woman delivers twins at age of 74
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Gallery
Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal: 'Dangal ladne se pehle, dar se ladna padhta hai' said Mahavir Singh Phogat, a former wrestler, a coach and most importantly a father to Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. M
IN PHOTOS | Bollywood teachers beyond the classroom and what they taught  
27/05/1964 - NEW DELHI: President S Radhakrishnan, administering the oath of office and secrecy to Gulzarilal Nanda who has been appointed as the Prime Minister. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Teachers' Day! Check out some unseen pictures of India's beloved teacher, Dr. S Radhakrishnan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp