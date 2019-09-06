Man assaults cop when asked to pay a fine  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A traffic assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was assaulted by a man, on being asked to pay a fine. The injured ASI is B Lingaiah (58) working with Banashankari traffic police station. On Tuesday, around 5.30 pm, Lingaiah was on duty along with two constables near the newly constructed underpass at Outer Ring Road in Banashankari 3rd stage. They found three people riding a scooter without a helmet. One of the constables stopped them and directed the rider to Lingaiah.

Lingaiah asked them to pay a fine as they were riding triples and were not wearing a helmet. The rider, Lingaraju, told Lingaiah that his uncle works at High Grounds police station and asked the ASI not to fine him. Lingaiah told the rider that it did not matter who he was and asked him to pay up. Lingaraju called his uncle on his mobile phone and gave it to Lingaiah. He spoke to the rider’s uncle and explained to him about the violation and said that he could not let them go.

Then, Lingaraju got into an argument with Lingaiah over the fine. He said that he would not pay the fine and challenged the policeman to do whatever he can. In a fit of rage, Lingaraju punched Lingaiah, and beat him up. The constables restrained Lingaraju and immediately alerted the law and order police. Lingaraju was detained and he was taken to private hospital along with the ASI, who was injured.

After undergoing treatment Lingaiah filed a complaint with Channamanakere Acchukattu police. Lingaraju, who is in his late 20s, works for a private firm. He has been arrested and sent to Parappana Agrahara central jail. His friends were let off with a stern warning.