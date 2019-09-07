BWSSB fails to supply recycled water

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The move by BWSSB to supply recycled water through its tankers over a month ago has remained a non-starter. The absence of demand for the service coupled with the lack of drivers are the key reasons.

On July 24, the Water Board announced that Tertiary Treated Drinking Water would be supplied to the doorsteps of those requiring it at a cost of Rs 360 for 6,000 litres. The water is meant to be for used for construction, gardening, flushing and washing.

Recyled water is to be supplied from the BWSSB’s sewage treatment plants of Vrishabhavati Valley, Yelahanka, Cubbon Park and Lal Bagh which together produce 20 Million Litres of treated water daily. However, 40 days later, not a single load of water has been supplied.

Rudre Gowda, marketing officer, BWSSB, said 10 tankers have been earmarked only for the delivery of treated water. “Four tankers are ready but we do not have drivers. They have been appointed and are expected to join next week,” he said. Gowda also said the mandate was to supply water within a 5km distance of each STP. “Many of those requiring them wanted it to be supplied 15 km to 20 km away.”

A BWSSB source at one of the STPs said 10 of the existing water tankers which spelt out ‘drinking water’ were being painted as ‘recycled water. Not for consumption’.

BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath said the Board will market the concept of recycled water to potential purchasers. “We are entering into an agreement with BBMP so that the recycled water can be used for the sake of flushing and cleaning of toilets across the City. This will ensure regular usage of our treated water. For washing purposes, we will supply regular water.” he said.