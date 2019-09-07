Home Cities Bengaluru

BWSSB fails to supply recycled water

The move by BWSSB to supply recycled water through its tankers over a month ago has remained a non-starter.

Published: 07th September 2019 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The move by BWSSB to supply recycled water through its tankers over a month ago has remained a non-starter. The absence of demand for the service coupled with the lack of drivers are the key reasons.

On July 24, the Water Board announced that Tertiary Treated Drinking Water would be supplied to the doorsteps of those requiring it at a cost of Rs 360 for 6,000 litres. The water is meant to be for used for construction, gardening, flushing and washing.

Recyled water is to be supplied from the BWSSB’s sewage treatment plants of Vrishabhavati Valley, Yelahanka, Cubbon Park and Lal Bagh which together produce 20 Million Litres of treated water daily. However, 40 days later, not a single load of water has been supplied.

Rudre Gowda, marketing officer, BWSSB, said 10 tankers have been earmarked only for the delivery of treated water. “Four tankers are ready but we do not have drivers. They have been appointed and are expected to join next week,” he said. Gowda also said the mandate was to supply water within a 5km distance of each STP. “Many of those requiring them wanted it to be supplied 15 km to 20 km away.”
A BWSSB source at one of the STPs said 10 of the existing water tankers which spelt out ‘drinking water’ were being painted as ‘recycled water. Not for consumption’.

BWSSB Chairman Tushar Girinath said the Board will market the concept of recycled water to potential purchasers. “We are entering into an agreement with BBMP so that the recycled water can be used for the sake of flushing and cleaning of toilets across the City. This will ensure regular usage of our treated water. For washing purposes, we will supply regular water.” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BWSSB recycled water bengaluru
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp