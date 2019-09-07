Home Cities Bengaluru

Going tree-free to produce paper through recycling, upcycling

The entrepreneur has now been trying to get the message out through trade shows and social media platforms.

Published: 07th September 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When banker-turned hospitality entrepreneur Kavya Madappa was printing brochures for her resort Amanvana in Kodagu, she happened to chance upon the idea of tree-free paper. Having been told that there are alternatives – cotton rags and plant fibre – to regular paper, Madappa was intrigued. The result was Bluecat paper, a venture that produces paper through recycling, upcycling and conserving water.
“During my research on tree-free paper, I found that there is enough secondary by-product waste such as cotton, linen rags, coffee husk, banana fibre, mulberry, corn husk and flax fibre that can be used to make paper. The process of making it could save a few trees and reduce landfill waste at the same time,” she says, adding that prior to 1790, all paper was made from cotton rags and plant fibre.

“However, thereafter, trees were discovered as a good source for pulp which resulted in over millions of trees being cut so as to enable paper to be a ubiquitous and cheap product world over. As a result we have managed to destroy several ‘forests’ of our planet,” says Madappa, who went on to enrol at the Kumarappa National Paper Making Institute (KNHPI) in Jaipur in order to learn the various techniques and requirements of venturing into the field.

“For example, we made fabulous paper from flax fibre. This took me over three months to get it right. The resultant paper was so strong. This itself proves to be a great motivator,” she says, adding that the set-up is equipped with their own ETP units and saves over 1,00,000 litres of water monthly.

The challenges have been multi-fold. Madappa had to scale up and install large-scale machinery for pulping and beating, which are rudimentary themselves, finding the right people to install them and training the staff. But at the end of the day, she says watching people concerned about the environment is worth all the effort.

“However, the price factor does prove to be an issue, as handmade paper is slightly expensive. This is owing to the fact that most machines are only developed for rolls of paper, whereas handmade paper is made in sheet forms,” says Madappa.

The entrepreneur has now been trying to get the message out through trade shows and social media platforms.

In future, they plan to get more involvement from outside industries to help make the paper making process faster. “We hope this will inspire more people to opt for tree-free paper as well as begin more manufacturing units such as this. This is our responsibility. More schools should opt for this as they consume over 20 per cent of the paper manufactured,” she says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former ISRO chairman G Madhavan Nair (File Photo | EPS)
95% of Chandrayaan 2 mission achieved: Ex-ISRO chief Madhavan Nair
Surendra Bairagi explaining how cloth bags are always better option for healthy environment. | Express Photo Services
Man embarks on a mission against plastic usage, distributes free cloth bags
For representational purposes (Photo | ISRO)
Gaganyaan: IAF shortlists 10 pilots for 2022 manned space flight
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Police personnel found violating traffic rules in UP to pay double penalty

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)
'We will succeed, no one can stop us', says PM Modi after India falls 2.1 km short of moon
Gallery
Three-time National Award winner, seven-time Kerala State Award winner, and 12-time Filmfare Award recipient Mammootty is one of Indian cinema's greatest actors. 'Mamukka' (born as Muhammad Kutty Ismail Paniparambil), who has a pan-India appeal and an aud
How many of these 40 vintage photographs of Malayalam superstar Mammootty have you seen?
SEPTEMBER 18, 2008 : The then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's Cabinet approved the Chandrayaan-2 lunar mission. The subsequent years went into mission planning and execution with home-grown technology used for the expedition. ( Photo | Congress Twitter )
IN PHOTOS | Timeline of events in Chandrayaan 2's epochal mission to moon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp