Most discussions on the crying need to decongest our urban spaces tend to focus on how to improve our transport systems.

Published: 07th September 2019 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2019 08:58 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Most discussions on the crying need to decongest our urban spaces tend to focus on how to improve our transport systems. It is not surprising, because our thought processes on finding solutions for the reality of urban congestion are invariably triggered when we are stuck in perpetual traffic jams, on our way from home to work, or at the end of a long day at work, driving home. Traffic jams are great levellers, as they impact all of us equally, irrespective of whether we are jet setting international travellers, bus passengers, delivery truck drivers, multi-tasking mums, city planners, bureaucrats or most political leaders who cannot have a lane cleared for their exclusive use.

It is not surprising therefore, if our thoughts hover around wishful concepts about wider roads with service lanes, bypasses, flyovers, underpasses, pedestrian subways, foot over bridges, elevated U-turn facilities and exits, metros with last mile connectivity, electric vehicles, comfortable clock-work buses of the kind in Switzerland, shared mobility options, app-based rides, personal rapid transport initiatives and even the hyperloop. Desirable as all these options are, most of them require complicated processes, huge capital costs, political will, coordination, bureaucratic efficiency, more inconveniencing disruptions while they are put in place, and considerable time to see them through. They all come with the advantage though, that we can conveniently blame others for the absence of all these wonderful things in our beloved city, about the romantic past of which we have great nostalgia.

As a conscious contribution to reducing environmental pollution; saving fuel and in turn enhancing the nation’s long-term energy security; to put our precious time to better use than sitting in traffic, we can chose to stay at a home that is closer to work. Ideally, to be close enough to be able to walk to work or to ride a cycle there or at least be within a radius of around 5 km from your office.

SOLUTION: The time is ripe to encourage ourselves, friends and colleagues to the advantages of living closer to work, to reduce commuting time, and thus contributing to decongesting our cities and many of the increasingly chronic maladies that afflict our urban spaces. It will result in greater productivity at work, more quality time spent with family and bring satisfaction of having contributed to the common good. There may be some sacrifices involved, but ultimately the benefits will outweigh the losses.
You may already own a home far from your place of work. Consider renting out your house to someone whose work place is nearer to it while you rent a house or apartment closer to your work. Find a compromise location that balances the commuting time for both of you. Besides finding a good school nearby, most of our cities have health facilities, shopping complexes, eateries and entertainment facilities accessible from most work centres.

By voluntarily reducing your daily mobility radius, you will reduce the carbon footprint you leave behind.

PNC Menon
Founder and chairman,Sobha Limited

