Home Cities Bengaluru

Soon, shell out more for carrying excess baggage in Metro

The norms pertaining to carrying of luggage in trains were laid down when Metro commenced operations in October 2011.

Published: 08th September 2019 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2019 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

The ticket will cost Rs 30

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To put an end to all the confusion around carrying of luggage in Metro trains, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) recently created a system, wherein security police at the entrance of Metro stations take a call on excess baggage at the time of scanning luggage. The cops paste a sticker to indicate it overshot the specifications and a corresponding ticket is later issued by a counter staff. This step has resulted in 9,816 luggage tickets issued to commuters across its 40 Metro stations in August, which is more than double of that issued four months ago. In the process, it has helped BMRCL boost its income through luggage fee.

The norms pertaining to carrying of luggage in trains were laid down when Metro commenced operations in October 2011. Any baggage that weighed more than 15 kg or which exceeds 60 cm x 45 cm x 25 cm in dimension was charged Rs 30 per piece. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL, A S Shankar said, “Though the rules were in place, there was no strict implementation. From the beginning of August, we launched the concept of luggage stickers.”
A ticket costing Rs 30 needs to be purchased by a commuter from a cubicle that takes care of excess fare collection near the Automatic Fare Collection gates, he said.

“The move has helped BMRCL earn its highest ever revenue through luggage fee last month. The issual of 9,816 luggage tickets helped us earn a fee of Rs 2,94,480. In comparison, we earned Rs 1,44,870 through issual of 4,829 luggage tickets in April this year,” Shankar specified.

Asked if any measuring instruments were being used for the same, another senior Metro official said that as a general rule the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force personnel manning the scanners observed a standard that any baggage that is able to pass through the scanner confirms to the specifications. “The 15 kg rule is applied on a general analysis if the baggage is found to very heavy,” he said.

Chickpet, Yesvantpur, City Railway Station, Kempe Gowda Interchange, Nagasandra, Mysuru Road and Baiyappanahalli were the main Metro stations where maximum number of luggage tickets are issued on a daily basis. “Commuters interchange between different modes of transport here and so carry heavy luggage,” the official added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bangalore Metro BMRCL
India Matters
The 2,379 kg Chandrayaan-2 orbiter continues to fly around the moon (Photo | PTI)
Chandrayaan-2: Location of Vikram Lander traced on moon's surface, says K Sivan
A BSF team on patrolling duty along the Indo-Pak international border in Punjab. (File photo | EPS)
Financial safety not national security reason for women to join BSF: Study
People check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at an NRC center in Assam. (Photo | AP)
Brother rues 'sensationalism' over Chandrayaan 2 advisor's NRC name exclusion
Veteran actor and director Rajasekar (Photo | Vijay TV Twitter)
Vijay TV's 'Saravanan Meenatchi' fame Rajasekar passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-themed Ganesha pandals in Mumbai continue to inspire devotees
PM Narendra Modi interacts with ISRO Chairman K Sivan after connection with the Vikram lander was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface. (Photo | PTI)
Efforts were worth it: PM Modi tells scientists after India loses contact with Chandrayaan-2 lander
Gallery
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
Birthday post for Travis Scott: Rank 10 | Account name - @kyliejenner | Likes (millions) 13.3 | Date posted April 30, 2019
Here are the 10 most-liked Instagram posts of all time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp