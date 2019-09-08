Soon, shell out more for carrying excess baggage in Metro

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To put an end to all the confusion around carrying of luggage in Metro trains, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) recently created a system, wherein security police at the entrance of Metro stations take a call on excess baggage at the time of scanning luggage. The cops paste a sticker to indicate it overshot the specifications and a corresponding ticket is later issued by a counter staff. This step has resulted in 9,816 luggage tickets issued to commuters across its 40 Metro stations in August, which is more than double of that issued four months ago. In the process, it has helped BMRCL boost its income through luggage fee.

The norms pertaining to carrying of luggage in trains were laid down when Metro commenced operations in October 2011. Any baggage that weighed more than 15 kg or which exceeds 60 cm x 45 cm x 25 cm in dimension was charged Rs 30 per piece. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Executive Director, Operations and Maintenance, BMRCL, A S Shankar said, “Though the rules were in place, there was no strict implementation. From the beginning of August, we launched the concept of luggage stickers.”

A ticket costing Rs 30 needs to be purchased by a commuter from a cubicle that takes care of excess fare collection near the Automatic Fare Collection gates, he said.

“The move has helped BMRCL earn its highest ever revenue through luggage fee last month. The issual of 9,816 luggage tickets helped us earn a fee of Rs 2,94,480. In comparison, we earned Rs 1,44,870 through issual of 4,829 luggage tickets in April this year,” Shankar specified.

Asked if any measuring instruments were being used for the same, another senior Metro official said that as a general rule the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force personnel manning the scanners observed a standard that any baggage that is able to pass through the scanner confirms to the specifications. “The 15 kg rule is applied on a general analysis if the baggage is found to very heavy,” he said.

Chickpet, Yesvantpur, City Railway Station, Kempe Gowda Interchange, Nagasandra, Mysuru Road and Baiyappanahalli were the main Metro stations where maximum number of luggage tickets are issued on a daily basis. “Commuters interchange between different modes of transport here and so carry heavy luggage,” the official added.