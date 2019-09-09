Bengaluru paints different strokes for suicide prevention

Priyansha Srivastava By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city became a hub of colour and cause on Saturday, with Bengalureans coming together to create awareness about mental health and suicide prevention through the use of paints, ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10. While around 250 Bengalureans participated in Art Express, a two-day paint festival in Indiranagar, several others took part in a painting competition conducted by Happiness Studio.

Art Express, spearheaded by Neerja Birla, founder-chairperson, Mpower, in association with the NGO Chal Rang De, sought to challenge the stigmas associated with the subject. Volunteers transformed the boundary wall of CV Raman Hospital into creative pieces, with messages and slogans put up about mental health.

“A man stopped by and asked us what we are doing. This is the power of such initiatives. Even if one person goes on to read about the topic, it’s an achievement,” said Ritika, a student from CMR College.

Agreed Chal Rang De founder Dedeepya Reddy, saying, “We thought of yelling about suicide prevention through the medium of art. Indiranagar is a busy area, and this would compel commuters to stop and read these quotes.”

Saba Hemani, volunteer, Chal Rang De, said this is the first time Bengaluru will have such a large mural made by residents. Birla lauded Bengaluru for taking part in the initiative. “It was great to see people of all ages coming together and expressing themselves through art. We hope to impact those that may need encouragement on their journey,” she said.

Adding to the cause was Happiness Studio, which said the paintings will be donated to old-age homes, orphanages and schools for underprivileged kids. “The aim is to spread happiness in everyday life,” said Sonali Bhasin, artist and teacher at the studio. For Anupama C N, a scientist, the driving force to participate was the cause itself. “It was great to know that my creation will be used to spread happiness,” she added.

“Difficult issues in life can be dealt with colour psychology,” Fauzia Naqvi, a counselling psychologist who judged the paintings at the competition, said. According to psychiatrist Dr Vinod Kumar, India has the highest rate of suicide, where someone attempts it almost every third minute. “Nine out of 10 suicides are preventable if early recognition and access to help is available,” he said.