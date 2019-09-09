Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru paints different strokes for suicide prevention

Art Express, spearheaded by Neerja Birla, founder-chairperson, Mpower, in association with the NGO Chal Rang De, sought to challenge the stigmas associated with the subject.

Published: 09th September 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Priyansha Srivastava
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city became a hub of colour and cause on Saturday, with Bengalureans coming together to create awareness about mental health and suicide prevention through the use of paints, ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10. While around 250 Bengalureans participated in Art Express, a two-day paint festival in Indiranagar, several others took part in a painting competition conducted by Happiness Studio.

Art Express, spearheaded by Neerja Birla, founder-chairperson, Mpower, in association with the NGO Chal Rang De, sought to challenge the stigmas associated with the subject. Volunteers transformed the boundary wall of CV Raman Hospital into creative pieces, with messages and slogans put up about mental health.

“A man stopped by and asked us what we are doing. This is the power of such initiatives. Even if one person goes on to read about the topic, it’s an achievement,” said Ritika, a student from CMR College.
Agreed Chal Rang De founder Dedeepya Reddy, saying, “We thought of yelling about suicide prevention through the medium of art. Indiranagar is a busy area, and this would compel commuters to stop and read these quotes.”

Saba Hemani, volunteer, Chal Rang De, said this is the first time Bengaluru will have such a large mural made by residents. Birla lauded Bengaluru for taking part in the initiative. “It was great to see people of all ages coming together and expressing themselves through art. We hope to impact those that may need encouragement on their  journey,” she said.  

Adding to the cause was Happiness Studio, which said the paintings will be donated to old-age homes, orphanages and schools for underprivileged kids. “The aim is to spread happiness in everyday life,” said Sonali Bhasin, artist and teacher at the studio. For Anupama C N, a scientist, the driving force to participate was the cause itself. “It was great to know that my creation will be used to spread happiness,” she added.   

“Difficult issues in life can be dealt with colour psychology,” Fauzia Naqvi, a counselling psychologist who judged the paintings at the competition, said. According to psychiatrist Dr Vinod Kumar, India has the highest rate of suicide, where someone attempts it almost every third minute. “Nine out of 10 suicides are preventable if early recognition and access to help is available,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
suicide prevention
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp