Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru schools top in global rankings

Several schools in Bengaluru are among the top in the world under various categories, according to a survey by the Annual Education World Rankings 2019.

Published: 09th September 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 05:28 PM   |  A+A-

greenwood high international school

Greenwood High International School. (Photo | greenwoodhigh.edu.in)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several schools in Bengaluru are among the top in the world under various categories, according to a survey by the Annual Education World Rankings 2019. The survey was carried out across 1,000 schools in India, UAE, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The schools were ranked on 14 parameters like academics, the competence of faculty, attention to each student, leadership training and community service.

Under the ‘International day-cum boarding schools category’ a number of schools in the city topped the ranking. Indus International school ranked first, followed by The International School with rank number four, Greenwood High International School Bangalore at rank five, Stonehill International School with rank six, Canadian International School with rank seven. Under ‘The international day school’ category, Legacy School Bangalore was ranked 10th.

Even in the ‘Special needs school category’, the city bagged number one rank, which went to the Academy for Severe Handicaps and Autism, followed by Asha Kiran Special Needs School which got the sixth rank.

In the ‘Day School Co-ed category’, four schools feature under the top 10 ranks. Valley School ranked second followed by Inventure Academy and Mallaya Aditi International School with number three, and Vidyashilp Academy ranking nine.

In the ‘Co-ed boarding school category’, Jain International residential school was the only school that qualified at number 2 and bagged the second rank. Kendriya Vidyala, NAL Campus ranked sixth, under the ‘Government day school’ category.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru schools global rankings Annual Education World Rankings 2019
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp