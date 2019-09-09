Bengaluru schools top in global rankings

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Several schools in Bengaluru are among the top in the world under various categories, according to a survey by the Annual Education World Rankings 2019. The survey was carried out across 1,000 schools in India, UAE, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The schools were ranked on 14 parameters like academics, the competence of faculty, attention to each student, leadership training and community service.

Under the ‘International day-cum boarding schools category’ a number of schools in the city topped the ranking. Indus International school ranked first, followed by The International School with rank number four, Greenwood High International School Bangalore at rank five, Stonehill International School with rank six, Canadian International School with rank seven. Under ‘The international day school’ category, Legacy School Bangalore was ranked 10th.

Even in the ‘Special needs school category’, the city bagged number one rank, which went to the Academy for Severe Handicaps and Autism, followed by Asha Kiran Special Needs School which got the sixth rank.

In the ‘Day School Co-ed category’, four schools feature under the top 10 ranks. Valley School ranked second followed by Inventure Academy and Mallaya Aditi International School with number three, and Vidyashilp Academy ranking nine.

In the ‘Co-ed boarding school category’, Jain International residential school was the only school that qualified at number 2 and bagged the second rank. Kendriya Vidyala, NAL Campus ranked sixth, under the ‘Government day school’ category.