Cauvery Calling enters Bengaluru on last Karnataka leg

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Entering the last phase of its Karnataka leg, the Cauvery Calling rally roared into Bengaluru where volunteers joined the motorcycle cavalcade for a brief journey from Kanteerava Stadium at 11 am, to Palace Grounds on Sunday. People lined the streets to cheer the rally. The streets of Bengaluru, without the chaotic weekday traffic, ensured a smooth ride in near-perfect weather conditions.

A mammoth crowd thronged Tripura Vasini, Palace Grounds, for a public event in the evening addressed by spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev. Rajamata of Mysuru Palace Pramoda Devi; Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa; state tourism minister CT Ravi; Lok Sabha MP PC Mohan; and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, founder chairperson and managing director of Biocon Ltd shared the stage with Sadhguru.

Other guests included Chairman, Manipal Group of Institutions Mohandas Pai, managing director of Britannia Industries Vinita Bali, ex-vice-chairman of Tata Steel and Rally for Rivers Board member B Mutturaman and DG& IG of Police Neelamani Raju among others. Spiritual leader Sadhguru said, “Cauvery is one of the most precious treasures of Karnataka.

By gathering here today to support Cauvery Calling, you are demonstrating that you are willing to repair the damage that we have knowingly or unknowingly caused to the river. Soil is the real reservoir of water,” he said.