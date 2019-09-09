Home Cities Bengaluru

Know more about greens that we ignore

Venkat Nathan, a business consultant, who was a part of the audience, shared that the session enlightened him about the health benefits of usual herbs found near houses.

Published: 09th September 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Lesly Joseph
Express News Service

CHENNAI: There was a time when our grandparents used to give us hot dry ginger coffee and add tulsi leaf into it from the yard to cure cold. Now we often forget these plants and their values. Aiming to reinforce these values in the present generation, G L Muralidhara, environmentalist, tried to spread maximum awareness among public by initiating discussions and debates. On Sunday, he delivered a talk on the importance of greens at Ragi Kana Cafe, Gottigere.

“I conduct workshops for various NGOs, organisations and residence groups. I reach out to people to sensitise them about health benefits of some easily available plants that grow near us,” he said.

Muralidhar has spent years researching the ways our ancestors used greens in cooking, and the benefits of eating fresh seasonal produce. He demonstrated around 50 types of edible greens and explained how best to derive maximum benefit from them.

“Most of the plants that I presented today were plucked from the venue itself. A few plants I collected were Brahmi or waterhyssop, which is used for brain development, Bhringraj or false daisy, that is good for hair growth and Bala or Sida cordifolia, which helps fight against rheumatic pains and gives strength to the body. These are natural remedies for many diseases. Many medicines available in the market are produced out of these plants. When we get these herbs in a capsule, we are ready to pay extra and buy it. I want people to protect these plants, at least whatever is available nearby,” he said.

Venkat Nathan, a business consultant, who was a part of the audience, shared that the session enlightened him about the health benefits of usual herbs found near houses.

“There is a herb called mangaravalli or pirandai or adamant creeper in English. My mother used to grind it and add it while making papad. It makes the papad soft and prevents acidity. We discussed about such things, which I was not much aware of. Our grandparents knew these values, though did not have higher educational degrees. The workshop reinforced my knowledge and understanding of these plants.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
The Control Centre at ISTRAC, Bengaluru (Photo | ISRO Twitter)
ISRO continues efforts to restore link with lander 'Vikram'
PM Modi addressing 14th Conference of Parties (CoP-14) to UNCCD in Greater Noida. (Photo | PTI)
At UN event, Modi urges world to say goodbye to single-use plastic
For representational purposes
18 states still lack plans to implement SC/ST Atrocities Act
The 200-year-old mosque at Maadhi village. (Photo | IANS Twitter)
Bihar village where Hindus maintain a centuries-old mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kochi: Maradu apartment residents cry out against demolition over CRZ violation
Puducherry couple teach India how to celebrate eco-friendly Vinayaka Chaturthi
Gallery
Priyanka Chopra shared the first poster of her upcoming Bollywood film 'The Sky Is Pink' on 9 September 2019, co-starring Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Saraf. The poster shows Priyanka perched on Farhan's back who is seen giving her a piggyback ride while Zaira and Rohit run ahead of them. It looks like a crazy family journey but it's more than that. Swipe to know more about the real life person it's based on.
'The Sky is Pink': All you need to know about Priyanka Chopra's comeback Hindi film opposite Farhan Akhtar
Teen tennis sensation Bianca Andreescu was born in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada to Romanian parents. (Photo | Instagram)
Bianca Andreescu: How well do you know 19-year-old US Open champion who defeated Serena Williams
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp