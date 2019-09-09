Many memories faded away

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wiith an objective to create awareness on Alzeimer’s disease, Lahe Lahe is screening the film, ‘I Remember’ this World Alzheimer’s Day.

Lahe Lahe has been trying to bring in some awareness about various aspects of mental health.The screening of the film will be followed by a discussion on the subject led by a development therapist.

The movie is based on true cases. The film traces the journey of a woman and her family as they come to terms with the early onset of Alzheimer’s disease. The protagonist— a successful journalist, tries to come to terms with the ailment, as her diminishing memory leads to a gradual loss of control over her life.After the movie, there will be a discussion around Alzheimer’s and dementia. Creative producer and associate scriptwriter of the film Shrinkhla Sahai will join to share her knowledge on Alzheimer’s.The facilitator of the evening is Shraddha Modi, a developmental therapist whose passion for mental health has motivated her to study and work in this field.

The event will be held on September 20, 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm at Lahe Lahe, Kodihalli.