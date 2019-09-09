Home Cities Bengaluru

Sahaaya app of no help to Devarabeesanahalli residents

Residents said Devarabeesanahalli road connects several tech parks and even the Outer Ring Road (ORR) but for the past one year, its condition has been dreadful as it is riddled with potholes.

Published: 09th September 2019 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2019 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It has been almost a year since residents of Devarabeesanahalli have been lodging complaints on Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s Sahaaya app, asking for roads to be repaired in the area. Unfortunately, the civic body’s speedy redressal forum has been of no help so far.

The road turned into a muddy stretch after BWSSB dug it up to lay Cauvery pipeline. Though the work is finished, nothing has been done about the road. The residents say that while BWSSB blames BBMP for not laying the road, BBMP says that BWSSB has still not finished laying the pipes.

The residents have so far send 15 complaints on the Sahaaya as well as Fix My Street apps and every time they receive a message stating that the complaint has been assigned and is in progress, but nothing ever gets done. “In fact, we have even received messages saying that the complaint has been resolved,” said Prashanth J Soni, a resident.

Another resident Vidya S said, “The potholes have turned into craters. When it rains, the road is a horror. Accidents take place on a daily basis, but I guess the authorities are waiting for major accidents to happen. I even lodged a complaint in the Fix My Street app. These are all useless apps. I think they don’t even check it.”

Clement Jaykumar, member of citizen group Doddanekundi Rising, said, “There should be proper coordination between the authorities. Blame games are not going to help. If roads like Sarjapur, Bellandur and Deverabeesanhalli are repaired, then ORR will have less traffic, but the authorities don’t understand this.”A senior BBMP official said, “We have decided to fix all the roads and asphalt them. But now we cannot even carry out the work due to the rains. We will finish the work post-monsoon.”
 

