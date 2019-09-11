Home Cities Bengaluru

Former manager of apartment tries to sexually harass tenant

  The ex-manager of an apartment attempted to sexually harass a tenant of the building recently. 

Published: 11th September 2019 06:38 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The ex-manager of an apartment attempted to sexually harass a tenant of the building recently. According to a complaint filed by Alexa, (name changed), a resident of an apartment on Patel Ram Reddy Road in Domlur Layout, the ex-manager of the apartment, identified as Nagendra, tried to enter her house through the balcony when she was alone on September 5. 

Around 1.30 am, when she was asleep, she heard some noise in the balcony. Suspecting it to be a thief, she went near the balcony to find Nagendra. When she asked him what he was doing in her balcony, he tried to misbehave with her. He pushed her inside the house and tried to sexually harass her. 

When Alexa raised an alarm, he tried to stop her from shouting, but she overpowered him. One of the residents identified as Vijay, heard Alexa and rushed to the spot. In a bid to escape, Nagendra assaulted Vijay and a security guard who tried to stop him, and fled. An investigating officer said, “Since Nagendra was working in the same apartment, he knew the possible entry points into the apartment and had access to Alexa’s house. We have taken up the case against him and are verifying why he targeted Alexa. 
We will take necessary action against Nagendra.”

