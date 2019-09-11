Man held for carrying live bullets at KIA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 27-year-old man from Jharkhand was held at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) on Monday night for possessing two live bullets in his hand baggage before boarding an IndiGo flight to New Delhi. Arnav Kumar has also been booked for his aggressive behaviour towards security personnel screening him.

According to airport police, Kumar, a native of Ranchi, was supposed to board flight No 6E 2716 with a scheduled departure time of 8 pm. “Around 7.35 pm, the screening of his luggage revealed the presence of two bullets.

When being questioned by the Central Industrial Security Force personnel about it, Kumar got agitated and threatened them stating that he knew top police officers. This also resulted in him being booked under another case,” a police officer said.

IndiGo airlines did not respond to calls.