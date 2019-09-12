Home Cities Bengaluru

38k applications for BMTC bus passes rejected

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has already rejected 38,224 applications for student bus passes citing non-furnishing of details.

Published: 12th September 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 01:35 PM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation has already rejected 38,224 applications for student bus passes citing non-furnishing of details. In addition to new rejected applications, 20,545 applications for renewal were also rejected. BMTC said it has received 3,38,265 applications so far. Of the total applicants, 1,86,370 students received new passes while officials approved another 19,825 applications, though a majority of these applications are awaiting payments. In other cases, the officials said they have informed the students to fix an appointment to get their passes.

A BMTC official said, “Applications can be rejected for several reasons such as no proper photo format or incomplete applications. Earlier, there was no system to update the students on the applications but now we have informed students whose applications have been rejected through SMS and email. We have also advised them to submit the application again with the required details.”

Students can continue to apply for smart cards. “At present, 9,000 smart cards can be issued by us per day at several locations. Only after this month, we will get a clear picture on how many students have received the smart cards,” the official added.

BMTC has established 92 centres at 26 locations in the city where students can apply for a pass. This includes 12 counters at Majestic bus stand and eight each at Vijayanagar and Shantinagar bus stations. The corporation had earlier stated that passes were being printed at 15 locations from June 17. Last year, BMTC had shifted the application process to its website.

