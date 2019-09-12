Home Cities Bengaluru

Bridging gaps: Begur residents conduct free Kannada classes

Most Bengaluru residents who hail from other parts of the country do not know Kannada and find it difficult to communicate with people here in the same language.

Published: 12th September 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 06:30 AM   |  A+A-

Express Illustration

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Most Bengaluru residents who hail from other parts of the country do not know Kannada and find it difficult to communicate with people here in the same language. However, they can now heave a sigh of relief as residents of Begur have come together and are conducting Kannada classes called Kannada Kaliyona in their locality free of cost.

The residents had their first batch of Kannada class on Sunday, which drew about 30 members – both children and adults. It was inaugurated by Ramesh Aradhya, ex corporator of Begur Ward. The classes will be held only on Sundays between 11 am-12.30 pm for four months and then the next batch will start. On Sunday, people from different states like Maharasthra, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Bihar joined in. 

“Migrants here find it difficult to communicate with the locals. Through these classes, we can help them ease the language barrier. They will also get the chance to learn an additional language,” said Nilesh Kumar, secretary of SWAR- Voice for Change, citizens group of Begur.  

Apart from this, the residents’ group even has an app called the SWAR app, which has various features like Swachha Begur, Suiraksha Begur, Swaasthya Begur, etc. Another feature has been added, which will have basic Kannada words and sentences for people who can’t make it to the classes.

Ramya Jyothi, an engineer who is heading the Kannada class, said a special syllabus has been designed. The classes will teach a brief history of Kannada followed by advantages and benefits of learning the new language. Kannada Varnamaale, Kannada Varnamala phonetics- vowels, consonants, Gunitakshara-merging vowels and consonants, sentence-making and more will also be in the syllabus.

“We will be sending voice notes with sentences in Kannada and English every day so that they learn the basic sentences. Also, they will be given assignments to complete at home. With 16 classes, the students will be able to get a fair idea of the language,” added Jyothi.Kumar pointed out that by November 1, Kannada Rajyotsava Day, they want the first batch to finish learning Kannada.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
kannada
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp