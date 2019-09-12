Coming soon, an app to tackle illegal animal slaughter practices

Brinda Das By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite repeated complaints to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), meat shops continue to operate in an illegal and unhygienic manner. With no waste management, animals can often be found living in their own filth without food or water. Shashikumar S, Department of Animal Husbandry, BBMP, said, “Launching an app is a great initiative to stop such practices. I agree that the practice of illegal slaughter of animals continues, but we have formed squads which are deployed in different parts of Bengaluru who keep an eye on this menace. Notices are issued to shops selling meat without licenses. I hope this practice comes to an end soon. ”

However, concerned citizens have raised the issue of illegal animal slaughter repeatedly, and the Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations (FIAPO), an animal protection body, will launch an app to help Bengalureans speak up on behalf of the birds and animals in these illegal meat shops.

FIAPO will launch an app on September 14, through which citizens will be trained and informed on how to create awareness and achieve reforms using the strength of local organisations and animal protection activists. Liaising with food business regulators, residents’ associations, pollution control boards, and health and nature clubs, FIAPO aims to break the chain of institutionalised cruelty in illegal and unhygienic slaughter of animals.

ResQu>>Ark will allow citizens to register complaints against illegal meat shops through a webform that will directly reach the government authorities of Bengaluru. A public information campaign has also started through auto ads and posters that will support the initiative and unveil the painful truth of slaughter.

Supporting the city’s initiative, Varda Mehrotra, executive director of FIAPO, said, “FIAPO is working towards strengthening the movement of the local citizens of Bengaluru against unhygienic and cruel practices prevalent in illegal meat shops.

We are, therefore, bringing in tools like the ResQu>>Ark app and creating more awareness on the legal provisions, so that people are empowered to bring in the change that they are longing for. We are working together with local organisations, animal protection activists and government authorities to ensure that the laws related to slaughterhouses are implemented and enforced in the city.”