Good Samaritan stabbed by muggers  

 A 28-year-old man who tried to help a group of women chasing muggers on the busy Goods Shed road, was stabbed by the miscreants recently. 

Published: 12th September 2019 06:35 AM

By H M Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old man who tried to help a group of women chasing muggers on the busy Goods Shed road, was stabbed by the miscreants recently. The injured has been identified as Shabaz Pasha, a resident of Padarayanapura in J J Nagar. Pasha is an autorickshaw driver by profession. According to a complaint filed by Pasha’s father Nayaz Ahmed, on Sunday, Pasha was taking some passengers to a dargah on Goods Shed Road in Cottonpet around 8.45 pm, when he saw a few women chasing two thieves and asking people to catch them. 

Though hundreds of people remained mute spectators, Pasha decided to help the women. He stopped his autorickshaw, ran behind the muggers and grabbed one of them from behind. However, one of the miscreants turned around, pulled out a dagger from his jacket, and stabbed Pasha’s hand, and then hit his head. Even while Pasha was bleeding profusely, the other miscreant joined in and stabbed Pasha twice 
in the abdomen. 

Pasha collapsed on the road after the duo stabbed him. The women also stopped chasing the duo in the fear. Pasha approached a man in the crowd and asked him to drive him to his house from where he was rushed to Victoria hospital.Speaking to The New Indian Express, Pasha said, “I didn’t know what the duo had robbed, but since the women were chasing them, I thought of helping them. I didn’t even know that the miscreants were carrying weapons. I got deep stab injuries on my abdomen and underwent surgery. One of the stabs is very close to the kidney and doctors said if they had stabbed on it I would have lost my kidney,” he added.

An investigating officer said, according to the Pasha, the miscreants were aged between 18-22 years and they spoke in Tamil. Since it was dark, he was not able to see their faces properly.” The officer said the muggers had snatched the phone from one of the women and was trying to escape.We have taken up the case of assault with lethal weapons causing grievous injuries and formed a team to nab the duo. Pasha is out of risk to his life according to doctors, the officer added.

