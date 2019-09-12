Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka to fill 16,838 vacant posts in police dept by March 2022

The state also informed the court that there are 1,666 sanctioned posts of Police Inspectors and 205 are vacant.

Published: 12th September 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government on Wednesday gave its undertaking before the Karnataka High Court that it will fill all 16,838 vacant posts of Police Sub Inspectors (PSIs) and Police Constables (PCs) by the end of March 2022.Explaining why it needs time till 2022, the state government said that the police department has a maximum training capacity of 600 for PSIs and 6,000 for PCs at a time. This is why recruitment beyond this capacity would cause administrative problems in training of these newly recruited Sub Inspectors and Police Constables.

The state government submitted the affidavit before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz, which is hearing the suo motu PIL registered by it in response to the directions issued by the Supreme Court.  The court accepted the undertaking given by the state. The state has been told to submit the details of vacancies in the posts of DySP, ASI and others by October 9, 2019. 

The state also informed the court that there are 1,666 sanctioned posts of Police Inspectors and 205 are vacant. The state said, “We will be able to fill up only 133 posts by December 31, 2019. The other vacant posts cannot be filled by then as there are no eligible candidates since the posts are to be filled by promotions only.”With regard to the proposal pending before the Department of Finance for approving filling up of all 16,838 vacant posts, the government stated that it would take necessary action. 

Court directs BBMP to submit time needed for completion of complex
Bengaluru:The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the BBMP to submit the time required for completion of construction of four blocks of commercial complex in Jayanagar 4th Block. These are adjacent to the recently built new block in place of Puttanna Kanagal Theatre.   The BBMP was also asked to specify the time required to remove 42 shops that were illegally constructed in the upper basement, which was reserved for parking in the shopping complex. 

Set up experts’ panel to study elephant camps, govt told
Bengaluru: Noting that the condition of state-run elephant camps is not satisfactory, the High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to issue orders to constitute a committee of experts to study the condition of elephant camps and submit suggestions. The court said the state government has to extend all facilities to the experts to visit the elephant camps. This direction was issued by a division bench after the PIL petitioner - advocate N P Amrutesh - submitted the list of experts for the court’s consideration. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Stills from the viral video shows Ram Shaw's helmet decorated with all his papers.
Gujarat biker pastes licence, vehicle documents on helmet to avoid fines  
Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh (File photo | PTI)
Mamata Banerjee protecting 1 crore Rohingyas, Bangladeshi Muslims: Dilip Ghosh
Railways to use kulhad to serve tea at stations. (Photo |Saptaparna Dutta)
Railways to shun plastic, 400 stations to soon be served tea in kulhads
Mahindra XUV300
A brand new car on subscription? Mahindra is making that possible

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Subashri
Chennai techie run over by lorry after illegally erected AIADMK banner falls on her
World Badminton Champion PV Sindhu with Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)
PV Sindhu to set up Badminton Academy in Visakhapatnam
Gallery
Shane Warne is widely regarded as one of the greatest spinners in cricket history, and is the only player alongside Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan to take more than 1000 international wickets. (File | AP)
Happy birthday Shane Warne: Australia spin legend turns 50
On Day 5 of New York Fashion Week, tennis legend Serena Williams presented her all-inclusive fashion line. Serena Williams made her traditional post-show bow, wearing a snakeskin wrap skirt that she designed, she was carrying little Olympia, 2, in her arm
Champion on court, champion on ramp: Serena Williams dazzles New York Fashion Week with trendy designs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp