Karnataka to fill 16,838 vacant posts in police dept by March 2022

BENGALURU: The state government on Wednesday gave its undertaking before the Karnataka High Court that it will fill all 16,838 vacant posts of Police Sub Inspectors (PSIs) and Police Constables (PCs) by the end of March 2022.Explaining why it needs time till 2022, the state government said that the police department has a maximum training capacity of 600 for PSIs and 6,000 for PCs at a time. This is why recruitment beyond this capacity would cause administrative problems in training of these newly recruited Sub Inspectors and Police Constables.

The state government submitted the affidavit before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz, which is hearing the suo motu PIL registered by it in response to the directions issued by the Supreme Court. The court accepted the undertaking given by the state. The state has been told to submit the details of vacancies in the posts of DySP, ASI and others by October 9, 2019.

The state also informed the court that there are 1,666 sanctioned posts of Police Inspectors and 205 are vacant. The state said, “We will be able to fill up only 133 posts by December 31, 2019. The other vacant posts cannot be filled by then as there are no eligible candidates since the posts are to be filled by promotions only.”With regard to the proposal pending before the Department of Finance for approving filling up of all 16,838 vacant posts, the government stated that it would take necessary action.

Court directs BBMP to submit time needed for completion of complex

Bengaluru:The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed the BBMP to submit the time required for completion of construction of four blocks of commercial complex in Jayanagar 4th Block. These are adjacent to the recently built new block in place of Puttanna Kanagal Theatre. The BBMP was also asked to specify the time required to remove 42 shops that were illegally constructed in the upper basement, which was reserved for parking in the shopping complex.

Set up experts’ panel to study elephant camps, govt told

Bengaluru: Noting that the condition of state-run elephant camps is not satisfactory, the High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to issue orders to constitute a committee of experts to study the condition of elephant camps and submit suggestions. The court said the state government has to extend all facilities to the experts to visit the elephant camps. This direction was issued by a division bench after the PIL petitioner - advocate N P Amrutesh - submitted the list of experts for the court’s consideration.