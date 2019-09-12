Karnataka to step in, trim fines for traffic violations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Motorists in Karnataka may get some respite from the hefty fines for traffic violations, after all. Taking a cue from Gujarat, which slashed some of the fines on “humanitarian grounds”, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is looking to follow suit. Deputy Chief Minister and Minister for Transport Laxman Savadi said the state will write to the Centre seeking relief from the revised hefty traffic fines.

The Centre’s decision to hike fines manifold had received backlash and support alike from citizens. After much pressure from citizens over the “unrealistic” fines, the state is now all set to slash them by up to 90%. A fresh notification on the new fines for select traffic violations is expected to be announced within a week.

“We welcome the Gujarat government’s decision to reduce the fines. I have instructed our officials to implement a similar order here. Within a couple of days, fines will be reduced in Karnataka too. We are yet to study the Gujarat notification. We will review it and then act,” Yediyurappa told reporters after a meeting of Transport department officials. While the state may have no say in altering fines for offences like jumping signals or drunken driving, they can decide on fines for other violations like not wearing helmet, parking offences, not carrying vehicle documents, etc.

“We intend to ensure proper implementation of traffic rules, but without burdening the common man with hefty fines. We will get the Gujarat notification and come up with something similar,” Laxman Savadi said. The state government’s move comes after massive social media outrage and shocking stories of commuters being slapped with heavy fines.

The CM, in a series of meetings with officials of revenue, transport, excise, commercial tax, stamps and registration, mines and geology departments, reviewed revenue receipts so far. Commercial tax department whose revenue target is Rs 76,046 crore this fiscal, has so far collected Rs 33,618 crore, a rise of 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. In total 8,16,573 companies have been registered under GST, the CM said. The excise department has collected Rs 9,145.36 crore between April 1 and August 30, achieving 43.65% of the Rs 20,950 crore target for 2019-2020.

The transport department has seen a dip in revenue, failing to achieve a target of Rs 2,750.82 crore by August-end. “Purchase and registration of vehicles have fallen by 10.34% leading to a dip in revenues,” Yediyurappa added. Stamps and registrations department has received revenues of Rs 4,620.30 crore, bettering its target of Rs 4,574.51 crores for August. Mines and geology department, which has a revenue target of Rs 3,550 crore, has so far collected Rs 1,314 crore and the state hopes to achieve its targets by the end of the fiscal year.

What they said

Just because one state government is reducing it we shouldn’t follow the same. If it is done, violators are going to continue breaking traffic rules

M N Srihari, traffic expertNew fines will help reduce traffic violations. This was an excellent move. It should continue this way

Arun Menon, traffic volunteer from KR Puram

Some of the fines are higher than a fersher’s salary. Paying Rs 10,000 for drunk driving is a joke fair

Anzar S, a photographer