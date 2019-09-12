Home Cities Bengaluru

Why you must launch a startup

For weeks, we have discussed about different strategies to be applied in your startup.

Published: 12th September 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajeev Tamhankar
Express News Service

BENGALURU : For weeks, we have discussed about different strategies to be applied in your startup. But today’s column is not for you entrepreneurs. Today’s column is for those who have been willing to startup, but are not taking the plunge. Today’s column is for those who are daring to dream, but not daring to act upon them. So if you are one of them, let’s talk about why you must venture out at least once in your life!
You rediscover yourself. 

Ask any of your entrepreneur friends and they will tell you how they keep discovering new things about themselves. Pushing limits every single day, they learn new business aspects that they were not aware of in the past. They get to test their skills in different departments and develop an enviable confidence. These are aspects of yourself you can probably never discover in your 10 to 6 job.

You get to work on your dream.
Let’s admit – we all have dreams. Whatever that dream is, we can make it come true if we develop the courage to act on them. 

You are your own boss.
There is no one to boss you around. No one to stop you or even correct you. You can fly or fall free – but whatever the case maybe, it is because of you alone! You get to be your own boss. You can take decisions that will change the course of your venture’s journey. No one will stop you from doing anything – except you!

You have the power to make impact in the area of your choice.
We all are concerned about different causes. Someone wants to do something around the environment. Some of us might want to work towards building futuristic technologies, some of us might be interested in gaming. No matter what the area is, the startup gives you an opportunity to make an impact in an area that you are most concerned about!

So what are you waiting for! Get started
“Here’s to the crazy ones, the misfits, the rebels, the troublemakers, the round pegs in the square holes... the ones who see things differently -- they’re not fond of rules... You can quote them, disagree with them, glorify or vilify them, but the only thing you can’t do is ignore them because they change things... they push the human race forward, and while some may see them as the crazy ones, we see genius, because the ones who are crazy enough to think that they can change the world, are the ones who do.” – Steve Jobs

