Traffic violation: Cops collect Rs 20 lakh from 55 in just 24 hours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Traffic Police continues to crack down on motorists violating rules after the revised traffic fines were implemented under the amended Motor Vehicles Act. Between 10 am on September 11 and 10 am on September 12, they collected Rs 20,55,200 as fines from 55 traffic violations.

In a press statement issued on Thursday by BTP, riding without helmet remained the topmost violation with 1,274 cases registered and Rs 2,82,400 collected from it. The second highest cases were under the pillion rider not wearing helmet category, with 967 cases registered fetching a fine of Rs 2,45,200. Wrong parking came third with 919 cases amounting to Rs 1,58,500.