Bengaluru’s long wait for UMTA to end soon 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Chief Minister Dr C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday said the government was committed to improving the city’s infrastructure and for this, a Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) will soon be announced.UMTA is perceived as an umbrella body that will bring various mobility services under it with an eye on resolving issues like first- and last-mile connectivity. Presently, in the absence of such an authority, there is poor coordination between various transport agencies — especially between Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL).

With UMTA in place, a unified ticketing service too could be a reality.

Speaking during the panel discussion organised by The New Indian Express and Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC), the DyCM acknowledged that just as decentralisation of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) was important, coordination among all agencies to address transport woes was also crucial. He addressed the long-pending issue which was to be cleared in June 2018.

Ashwath Narayan said Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar and additional chief secretary to the Urban Development Department were firm on the formation of UMTA. “In a matter of time, in just a few weeks, the government will come out with it,” he further said.

