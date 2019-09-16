Home Cities Bengaluru

Wheelchair tennis ace eyes Tokyo Olympics berth  

“It was May 30. I was taken to the Yelahanka Railway Hospital, but they couldn’t do anything about it and I was moved to the Yelahanka Government Hospital.

Published: 16th September 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Madhusudhan H (File Photo |EPS)

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nothing could break his indomitable spirit, not even a ghastly railway accident which left him wheelchair-bound. Madhusudhan H (24) has now set his sights on becoming one of the top wheelchair tennis players in the country and win gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Ranked 536th in the world, he is currently preparing for an ITF tournament in Australia to be held between September 19 and 22 where he will be battling it out with 16 others.

It was back in 2008 when Madhusudhan lost his legs in an accident while travelling to his hometown Gauribidanur by train. He was sitting near the doorway of the compartment when he felt a push from behind and fell off the train. The wheels ran over his legs. 

“It was May 30. I was taken to the Yelahanka Railway Hospital, but they couldn’t do anything about it and I was moved to the Yelahanka Government Hospital. From there, I was asked to go to Victoria Hospital. But by then, my legs were infected and had to be amputated at the upper thigh. I just couldn’t believe it,” he recalled.

Madhusudhan had been a good athlete in his school days. After he lost his legs, he started to think if he would ever be able to get back to running on the track. He slipped into depression and would not speak to his family members. He would even lock himself up in a room for hours. “It was a very difficult phase. I kept thinking how I would get back to school like this. But then my mother wanted me to complete my schooling. So I studied through correspondence and cleared by Class 10 exam the following year,” he said.

Madhusudhan later joined the Association of People With Disability (APD) where he was motivated to continue running and also try his hand at tennis. He got prosthetic legs and participated in some 10k runs, but he slowly shifted focus to playing tennis. “I did not know I would fall in love with the game. It was not easy in the beginning. I couldn’t move my wheelchair quickly and also didn’t have that much strength in the forearms. But I kept improving and also did many hand exercises to strengthen my arms. Now, I can gauge where my opponent’s next shot will be and can move fast,” he said.

In 2014, he met Elvis Joseph, CEO of Karnataka Athletic Association, who helped him train and also to participate in international events through sponsorships. While continuing his practice, he completed his BCom in 2017 and landed a job with a private bank. “It was not easy to study and practise at the same time. Now I’m working, but I make sure I practise every day without a miss,” said Madhusudhan.
“When I met Madhu, I saw the zeal in him for this sport. I made sure he continues. He has participated in many international tournaments and has made it to the finals. He is definitely India’s best player and is making us proud,” said Joseph.

Madhu has also participated in the International Tennis Federation-Wheelchair Tennis Championship in Sweden where he played against Petter Edstrom and Peter Vikstorm, two Olympic gold medallists. He even won three out of five matches. “Madhu will participate in different tournaments so that his ranking improves to secure a berth for the Olympics,” added Joseph.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2020 Tokyo Olympics ITF tournament Yelahanka Railway Hospital Association of People With Disability CEO of Karnataka Athletic Association
India Matters
Rajnath Singh speaking at the annual conclave of Delhi-based Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers. (Photo | Twitter)
India to become USD 10 trillion economy by 2030-32: Rajnath Singh
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)
Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb backs Amit Shah's 'one nation, one language' call
Madurai Police on Tuesday arrested one Jayakarthik, a Vijay fan, for putting up posters without prior permission. (Photo | EPS and Puthiyathalaimurai)
Tamil Nadu banner crackdown: Vijay fan arrested for putting up posters without permission
Senior advocate Harish Salve (Photo | EPS)
Supreme Court behind economic mess in India, says top lawyer Harish Salve

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Modi with his mother in Gujarat. (Photo| ANI)
PM Modi meets mother Heeraben and performs Narmada 'aarti' on his 69th birthday
Saluting Periyar E V Ramasamy: Father of Dravidian Movement
Gallery
“Come out, sister,” chanted over 200 students of the St Francis College for Women, Begumpet, at the college gates on Monday. After having gone unheard for weeks, they decided to gather at 8.30 am on Monday to protest against the ‘knee-length Kurtis only’
Girl power prevails! Hyderabad college roll back ‘knee-length Kurtis only’ rule after students protest
As Priya Anand celebrates her birthday today, let us take a look at some stunning photos of the 'Ethir Neechal' actress. (Photo | Priya Anand Facebook and EPS)
Happy birthday Priya Anand: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Vanakkam Chennai' actress
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp