CBI to Karnataka HC: Have formed special team to probe IMA scam

Meanwhile, the SIT submitted the status report into the investigation.

Published: 17th September 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2019 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday informed Karnataka High Court that it has formed a multi-disciplinary investigation team (MDIT) headed by an IPS officer to probe the IMA case.

The counsel of CBI made a submission before the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz, which is hearing a batch of PIL petitions in relation to the IMA case, while submitting the status report of the Chief Investigating Officer, MDIT, to the court in a sealed cover.
Taking note of it, the court directed the officers of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the state to probe the IMA case, before it was handed over to the central agency. The court also directed the CBI to submit further status report on October 18.

Meanwhile, the SIT submitted the status report into the investigation. It informed the court that the investigation was transferred to the CBI on August 30, 2019, and the fake gold biscuits seized were part of movable assets.

The court also directed the state to fill the staff required by the Competent Authority, constituted under the Karnataka Protection of Interest of Depositors in Financial Institutions Act, to deal with the complaints filed by a large number of depositors.

CUSTODY EXTENDED TILL SEPT 20
The CBI on Monday obtained extension of police custody of IMA founder Mansoor Khan (A1) and three IMA directors — Nizamuddin, Naseer Hussain and Naveed Ahmed Nattamkar — till September 20. The four other directors — Waseem, Arshad Khan, Afsar Pasha and Dadapeer — were remanded in judicial custody. The eight accused were lodged at the Central Prison. The CBI had on September 12 obtained custody of the eight accused for five days.

