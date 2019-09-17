College invites people to open their hearts

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: St Joseph’s College (Autonomous) in the city has launched an initiative where prominent personalities will be invited for ‘Open Heart’ discussions with students.

Chief guest of the programme, former Union Minister M Veerappa Moily, appreciated the move and said, “This is to reach out to the people and project the ideologies and perspectives of each one of us.”

‘Open Heart’ aims to inspire the youth by inviting celebrities and even the common man, who have struggled and attained success in the end. Advising students on the importance of time management he said, “It is very important to understand the value of time. It is a great asset one can acquire.”

This platform will try to bring conversations of people’s struggles to the fore, including high-profile personalities, to help inspire students.