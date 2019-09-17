Cops fire at history-sheeter, nab him

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In yet another incident of cops shooting at rowdies in the city, Begur police on Sunday opened fire at history-sheeter Sridhar alias Oni. The accused was involved in 12 cases, including robbery, dacoity and murder.

A senior police officer said the incident took place late at night. Acting on a tip-off, Begur police tracked Sridhar (31), a resident of Honnasandra. He had come to meet one of his associates in Koppa near Begur when police surrounded him. Sridhar tried to escape, but was chased by one of the policemen. This is when Sridhar allegedly took out a dagger and attacked the cop. Police inspector Manjunath opened fire at Sridhar and nabbed him. Both the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital and Sridhar was later taken into custody.

During interrogation, police found that Sridhar was the prime accused in the murder of Auto Suneel, a history-sheeter. Suneel was bludgeoned to death in Bommanahalli industrial area on August 30. The duo were in jail together where they became friends, but their friendship turned sour.

Similar incidents September 6: In Kamakshipalya, cops opened fire at two people - Andhralli Abhi and Hitachi Praveen.

September 6: Vinod Kumar, a history-sheeter, wanted in JP Nagar double murder case was shot at.

May 25: Rajagopalnagar police opened fire at a

history-sheeter, Kishore.

May 18: Ashok Nagar police opened fire when a notorious rowdy, Vinod, allegedly attacked a policeman.