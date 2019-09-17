For love of beer: Bengaluru to say cheers to Oktoberfest

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With festivities around the corner, Bengaluru, popularly known as the pub capital of India, cannot let any celebration related to drinks get out of the way, even if it originates from a faraway country like Germany.

For the love of beer, city restaurants are pumped up ahead of the upcoming Oktoberfest, starting from September 21. From a variety of beers like IPA, Lager and Belgian Wit, a couple of special ones with unique flavours will also be available.

Aurum Brew Works, Sarjapur, is bringing in a touch of Munich with Maarzen – a deep-brown coloured beer with a restrained bitterness, RauchBier with a complex Beachwood smoke character and Dunkleweizen, which has a malty caramel flavour with strong banana and clove coming through. Three Dots and a Dash, Indiranagar and JP Nagar, is getting ready with a range of German-inspired food to go along with mugs of draught beer.

Not just this, an Oktoberfest entertainment carnival is also being organised at the heart of Electronics City throughout the festival, from September 21 to October 6. The place will be buzzing with live performances, flea markets, stand-up comic acts, games for kids and a lot more.