PIL to cap cash collection for ‘Cauvery Calling’ project 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Questioning the rationale behind collecting Rs 42 per sapling from the public as part of ‘Cauvery Calling’ campaign by the Isha Foundation, represented by Guruji Jaggi Vasudev, a city-based advocate moved the Karnataka High Court by filing a PIL, seeking directions to stop the collection.

Hearing the petition filed by Advocate A V Amarnathan, the division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Mohammad Nawaz on Tuesday issued a notice to the state and to Isha Foundation. The court adjourned the hearing to October 22, 2019, while asking the state to file a response in three weeks.

The petitioner contended that Jaggi Vasudev asked the public to contribute Rs 42 per sapling. According to him, the Foundation has planned to plant 253 crore saplings to save Cauvery. “If Rs 42 is collected, the total amount will be Rs 10,626 crore. The state cannot be quiet about allowing to collect such a huge amount by a private organisation to do work on government land,” he said.

The petitioner contended that the foundation has claimed that it has conducted a study in the Cauvery basin. “They should have submitted the report to the state which should give approval after deliberations on the report to know the pros and cons of the project. But this procedure was not followed. Therefore, the private organisation cannot be allowed to carry out work on government land,” the petitioner said.

Chief secy gets notice over Tipu Jayanthi

Bilal Ali Shah, a resident of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, who claims to be a descendant of Tipu Sultan, and two other forums moved the High Court against the cancellation of Tipu Jayanti celebrations by the BJP-led state government this year. The court issued a notice to the Chief Secretary and adjourned the hearing to October 18. Tipu Jayanthi is held on November 10 every year.

‘Will decide on lakes after NEERI’s study’

The state government on Tuesday informed the High Court that it will take a decision on 19 ‘disappeared’ lakes after the National Environmental Engineering Institute (NEERI) submits its report on those lakes which are diverted for other purposes. The court had directed the government to decide to restore those lakes or create artificial lakes to to compensate the loss of ‘disappeared’ lakes.

‘Can’t help govt if Addl Chief Secy doesn’t know law’

Addl Chief Secretary of Urban Development Dr E V Ramanareddy was reprimanded by the High Court for glaring mistakes in an affidavit filed by him. The affidavit was in relation to the punishment to be prescribed for BBMP officials for allowing unauthorised constructions in the city. Taking serious note of it, the court observed that nobody can help the government if Additional Chief Secretary cannot read the law properly. The court said that the affidavit contains elementary mistakes and inapplicable legislations which are sought to be amended.